KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Launches Pet Brand 'Freak On A Leash'

KORN frontman Jonathan Davis has announced the launch of his new pet brand, Freak On A Leash. According to the singer, "These premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love. This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack."

Freak On A Leash has partnered exclusively with festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents and non-profit animal rescue organization Take Me Home to announce the brand and give you a sneak peek and the chance to have it before anyone else.

Merchandise will be available only at the Take Me Home tent on Saturday, October 8 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. The first 100 fans attending the festival to purchase Freak On A Leash merch will receive a wristband to meet Jonathan in person from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A portion of proceeds sold at the festival, as well as the webstore launch, will be donated to Take Me Home. The official worldwide launch date is October 28.

Visit www.freakonaleash.com to sign up now for inside information on the product and release time, as well as a chance to win the new collection.

KORN's latest album, "Requiem", was released in February via Loma Vista Recordings. The band celebrated the LP's arrival with a special record-release event at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California.

"Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

KORN recently completed a summer tour with fellow rock culture icons EVANESCENCE, produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by special guests varying across select dates, the 18-city tour kicked off on August 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Ridgefield, Washington on September 16.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's touring activities in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits."

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for more than a year, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".