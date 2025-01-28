LAJON WITHERSPOON Explains Why 'Seasons' Was 'A Very Important Album' For SEVENDUST

In a recent interview with "That Fuzzing Rock Show", (SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon was asked why he and his bandmates chose to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their iconic album "Seasons" on a U.S. tour in late 2024. "Seasons" is the fourth album from the band's catalog and exploded on to the metal world when it was released in October 2003. The album spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy" and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of SEVENDUST to this day.

Lajon said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just feel like this album is such an important milestone for us and it was a very important thing. And the 21st, I think just with everything going on in the world and the slowage and everything that stopped us, this seemed like it would be a perfect opportunity to present it and its entirety, the way it should be, with everyone being able to come out properly, if that makes sense."

Regarding why "Seasons" was such a special album for SEVENDUST, Lajon said: "We got to do it with [producer] Butch Walker. It was one of the last albums we recorded in Atlanta, Georgia, and I remember leaving RubyRed Studios, which Butch Walker owned, and leaving on a tour bus and feeling like things were gonna be different from that point on. And for sure, God had a plan, and things did change. We started touring more.

"'Seasons' is a very important album," Lajon continued. "I felt like we sang a lot on that album. I felt like we weren't afraid to do what we wanted to do as a band at that time in our career, if that makes sense. Everyone wanted us to be, 'Oh, you guys gotta be heavy and you gotta just wreck everything.' It was, like, we matured enough to feel that our people, our family that have grown with us are letting us mature as musicians. And I felt like that was a milestone in our career for us."

SEVENDUST's fourth studio album, "Seasons" was the band's final LP with TVT Records and was dedicated to the memory to both Dave Williams (DROWNING POOL's original singer),who died of cardiomyopathy in August 2002, and Reginald Witherspoon (Lajon Witherspoon's younger brother),who was murdered in November 2002.

"Seasons" was, for a time, the band's last album with guitarist Clint Lowery as he left in 2004. Lowery returned to SEVENDUST in March 2008 and has remained with the group ever since.

SEVENDUST's latest album, "Truth Killer", was released in July 2023 via SEVENDUST's new label home, Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"Truth Killer" showcases the original and current SEVENDUST lineup, comprised of Witherspoon, Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose.