Las Vegas's WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival Cancels Saturday Performances Due To High Wind Warning

The When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas has canceled its performances for Saturday October 22 due to high winds forecast for the area.

The festival was set to take place Saturday, Sunday (October 23) and next weekend on October 29.

The announcement was made at about 10:00 a.m. local time, only one hour before doors were scheduled to open to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The festival's statement reads: "When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday. The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts. Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today's When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.

"This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.

"Ticketholders who purchased their tickets directly through the festival's ticketing company, Front Gate Tickets, for Saturday, October 22nd's When We Were Young Festival will receive a refund in as little as 30 days to the original form of payment.

"According to the National Weather Service, Sunday's weather looks sunny without any wind advisories. When We Were Young's additional dates including Sunday, October 23 and Saturday, October 29 are moving forward accordingly."

Presented by Live Nation, When We Were Young made headlines when it was first announced earlier in the year for featuring lineup of pop punk and emo music headliners, including MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, PARAMORE and Avril Lavigne.

After ticket sales for the first day of the festival sold out, organizers added two more dates with the same lineups.