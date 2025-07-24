LED ZEPPELIN To Release 'Live EP' In September

LED ZEPPELIN will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic sixth album, "Physical Graffiti", with the release of "Live EP" on 180-gram 12" vinyl, CD and digital formats on September 12.

Also released on the same date will be an updated 50th-anniversary edition of 2015's "Physical Graffiti" Deluxe Edition 3LP vinyl set featuring the Companion Audio disc, now including a new bonus replica "Physical Graffiti" promotional poster (sized 443mm x 610mm).

The new "Live EP" features live recordings of "In My Time Of Dying" and "Trampled Under Foot" from Earl's Court, 1975, alongside "Sick Again" and "Kashmir" from Knebworth, 1979. These live performances were originally released on the 2003 "Led Zeppelin" DVD and appear on CD, vinyl and digital formats for the very first time.

Released on February 24, 1975 in the U.S. (and four days later in the U.K.),"Physical Graffiti" immediately achieved platinum sales status and has recently been certified 17 times platinum. Its commercial success was equaled by its critical reception.

Generally regarded as one of the greatest double albums of all time, the original 15 tracks represent a creative tour de force that explores the band's dynamic musical range, from the driving rock of "Custard Pie" to the exotic construction of "Kashmir" and the funky groove of "Trampled Under Foot".

LED ZEPPELIN singer Robert Plant states: "It goes from one extreme to the other but at the same time, it's very evident that it's ZEPPELIN… I love the album and it does work as a double album. There are some real humdinger, roaring tracks."

"Physical Graffiti" was comprised of new compositions including "Kashmir", "Sick Again", "Ten Years Gone", "The Wanton Song", "Custard Pie", "Trampled Under Foot" and "In My Time Of Dying", as well as unreleased songs from earlier album sessions: "Houses Of The Holy", "The Rover", "Black Country Woman" (from "Houses Of The Holy" sessions),"Down By The Seaside", "Boogie With Stu", "Night Flight" (from Untitled, a.k.a. "Led Zeppelin IV", sessions),and "Bron-Yr-Aur" (from "Led Zeppelin III" sessions).

LED ZEPPELIN guitarist Jimmy Page began the initial work at his home studio in Plumpton, Sussex, England, in the summer and autumn of 1973, with the first recording sessions taking place that October at Headley Grange, using Ronnie Lane's Mobile Studio. Further sessions at Headley continued in January 1974. Additional overdubs were recorded at Olympic Studios, where Page completed mixing of the album in July 1974.

Page says: "We had enough material for one and a half LPs, so I figured, 'Let's put out a double and use some of the material we'd done previously but never released'. I always thought the sequencing of an album was really important and that was part of my role as the producer."

"Physical Graffiti" was not only the band's first double LP, it was also the first release on their new label, Swan Song, which launched in May 1974. The album's release was announced on November 13, 1974.

LED ZEPPELIN bassist John Paul Jones states: "I'm a big fan of 'Physical Graffiti'. [It] was very wide ranging. It probably was a pinnacle."

Following the 10-week North American tour that ran from January through March 1975, LED ZEPPELIN played five sold-out nights at London's Earl's Court in May, 1975. Initially, three shows were announced, with another two added after the tremendous demand for tickets.

LED ZEPPELIN drummer John Bonham previously said: "On the last night at Earl's Court we played 'Heartbreaker', 'Black Dog', and a bit from 'Out On The Tiles'. With the songs from 'Physical Graffiti' we've got such a wide range of material."

The band headlined both nights of the Knebworth festival, which took place at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, England on August 4 and 11, 1979. These were LED ZEPPELIN's first live dates since their 1977 North American tour, and their first U.K. dates since the Earl's Court 1975 shows.

"Live EP" track listing:

CD / digital

01. In My Time Of Dying (Earl's Court - 1975)

02. Trampled Under Foot (Earl's Court - 1975)

03. Sick Again (Knebworth - 1979)

04. Kashmir (Knebworth - 1979)

12" Vinyl

Side One: Earl's Court - 1975

01. In My Time Of Dying

02. Trampled Under Foot

Side Two: Knebworth - 1979

01. Sick Again

02. Kashmir

The "Live EP" is available for pre-order now, to be released on September 12.

"Trampled Under Foot (Live From Earl's Court, 1975)" is available on all digital download and streaming services now.

In 1968, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham formed LED ZEPPELIN, one of the most influential, innovative and successful groups in modern music, having sold more than 300 million albums worldwide. The band rose from the ashes of THE YARDBIRDS when Page brought in Plant, Bonham and Jones to tour as THE NEW YARDBIRDS. In 1969, LED ZEPPELIN released its self-titled debut. It marked the beginning of a 12-year reign, during which the group was widely considered to be the biggest and most innovative rock band in the world.

LED ZEPPELIN continues to be honored for its pivotal role in music history. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1995, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005, and a year later was awarded with the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm. Founding members Jones, Page and Plant — along with Jason Bonham, the son of John Bonham — took the stage at London's O2 Arena in 2007 to headline a tribute concert for Ahmet Ertegun, a dear friend and Atlantic Records' founder. The band was honored for its lifetime contribution to American culture at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2012. In January of 2014, the band won their first ever Grammy Award as "Celebration Day", which captured their live performance at the Ertegun tribute concert, was named "Best Rock Album".