'Lemmy's Lounge' To Be Featured At 2026 'Rock For Ronnie' Concert In The Park

This year's "Rock For Ronnie" concert in the park benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund will take place on Sunday, May 31, 2026, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the South Lawn adjacent to the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park (opposite the Los Angeles Zoo) in Los Angeles, California. The lineup of music will feature fan favorite Lita Ford and her band, popular tribute band LED ZEPAGAIN, DIO DISCIPLES, southern rock band Jason Charles Miller, British hard rock band LEGS DIAMOND, the all-female AC/DC tribute band WHOLE LOTTA ROSIES and Los Angeles-based up and comers SAINTS OF SINNERS.

"Rock For Ronnie" will also feature the debut of "Lemmy's Lounge" in the form of a branded area created by the Rainbow Bar & Grill to replicate their West Hollywood restaurant's popular tribute to the late MOTÖRHEAD singer. Attendees will be able to utilize this unique branded seating area to consume a variety of beverages purchased from the Beverage Tent. Making its debut at "Rock For Ronnie", Calabasas Beer, spearheaded by Calabasas native KingCarlx, will be pouring on tap, introducing its crisp, easy-drinking Malibu Stream Blonde Ale and bold, hop-forward Hidden Hills West Coast IPA. The first two of the recently relaunched Motörhead Road Crew beer releases named for MOTÖRHEAD albums — Ace of Spades, a Czech Style Pilsner, and The World is Yours, an English Style Amber Ale — will be available in limited-edition collectible cans as well as shots of Motörhead Whiskey.

Returning to the event is the popular Garden Of Hope, where attendees can personally celebrate the cancer victims and survivors in their lives with specially designed messages they can hang up in the Garden. The space has been redesigned this year as a very special commemoration and meditation area.

"Rock For Ronnie" will be hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel. Closing out the stellar lineup of music will be Eddie Trunk's often surprise-filled all-star band. This year's players will be announced shortly.

In addition, there will be silent and live auctions, food and beverage trucks and activities geared to the entire family. The silent auction comprising many exciting items will be available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale, as well as food from various participating food trucks, plus assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items and a varied selection of merchandise. Artist meet-and-greets will take place throughout the afternoon.

Tickets are now on sale for $35 for general admission (and $50 at the door) as well as a limited number of VIP seating tickets for $95.

For information, visit www.diocancerfund.org/events.

"Rock For Ronnie" relocated to the south lawn of the Autry Museum for the first time last year where attendees enjoyed the beautiful Griffith Park setting and ample free parking adjacent to the Los Angeles Zoo.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the legendary singer, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) public charity, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million since its inception. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T.J. Martell Foundation for cancer, AIDS and leukemia research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer.

100% of the net proceeds from "Rock For Ronnie" will go to the Dio Cancer Fund, which is now in its 16th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer prevention, education and research for a cure. The organization also hosts the annual "Bowl For Ronnie" celebrity bowling party, this year set for November 12.