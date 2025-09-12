LIMP BIZKIT Releases New Single 'Making Love To Morgan Wallen'

LIMP BIZKIT has released a new single, "Making Love To Morgan Wallen". The track, which marks the band's first new material since 2021's "Still Sucks" album, was produced, composed and written by Fred Durst, with John Otto, Sam Rivers, Leor Dimant, Wes Borland and Joel Eriksson all having "composer lyricist" credits. It was produced by Zakk Cervini.

"Making Love To Morgan Wallen" is being made available via via EA Games/Hollywood Records and arrives in partnership with the upcoming video game "Battlefield 6", which is scheduled for release on October 10. A remix of LIMP BIZKIT's 1999 hit "Break Stuff" was featured in an early trailer for the game.

"Making Love To Morgan Wallen" was first jokingly teased earlier this month through drummer-influencer Kristina Rybalchenko's social media.

LIMP BIZKIT supported METALLICA on "M72" dates in Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia, Tampa, Santa Clara and Denver from April to June, sharing the support slot with ICE NINE KILLS.

Prior to the arrival of "Still Sucks", LIMP BIZKIT had not released a new studio LP since 2011's "Gold Cobra", although the band has spent a lot of time writing and recording music over the past decade and a half.

The first single from "Still Sucks", a song called "Vibes", opened at No. 38 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, LIMP BIZKIT's first appearance on the tally since "Almost Over" peaked at No. 33 in July 2004.

"Still Sucks" debuted at No. 7 on the Hard Rock Albums chart in November 2021.

According to Billboard, LIMP BIZKIT has had four career top 10s on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, hitting a No. 4 high with "My Way" in 2001. The band landed five top 10s on Alternative Airplay, including the 1999 No. 1 "Re-Arranged".

Nine LIMP BIZKIT titles have landed on the Billboard 200, including two which topped the chart — 1999's "Significant Other" and 2000's "Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water".