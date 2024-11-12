LINKIN PARK Radio Returns To SiriusXM In Celebration Of 'From Zero'

SiriusXM announced today the return of Linkin Park Radio, hosted and curated by the iconic band in celebration of their highly anticipated album "From Zero". The exclusive pop-up channel will be available starting Friday, November 15.

Linkin Park Radio will be available to subscribers in their cars on channel 41 through November 17 and will also be available on the SiriusXM app through December 14.

LINKIN PARK shares their epic musical journey and takes listeners behind the making of their first new album in seven years. The channel is set to air every song on "From Zero", as well as music from the band's acclaimed discography over the years. On Linkin Park Radio, you'll also hear other favorites and inspirations for the band, including DEFTONES, DISTURBED, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, NINE INCH NAILS, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, SLIPKNOT and SYSTEM OF A DOWN.

Exclusive content airing on the channel includes a track-by-track "From Zero" album special hosted by Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong with exclusive insight into the making of the album. The channel will also air "Linkin Park Top 20 Songs" as voted on by super fans, as well as select live tracks from 2024 recent performances.

"From Zero" will be released on November 15 via Warner. It will mark LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

"From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [this past April], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years" and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."

Regarding the band's new lineup and future plans, Shinoda said in a statement: "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was XERO. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."