LINKIN PARK's EMILY ARMSTRONG Responds To DANNY MASTERSON Support Claims: 'I Misjudged Him'

New LINKIN PARK singer Emily Armstrong has addressed criticism over her past support of convicted rapist and actor Danny Masterson.

Shortly after Armstrong was announced as LINKIN PARK's new vocalist on Thursday (September 5),THE MARS VOLTA's Cedric Bixler-Zavala, whose wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, was one of several women who accused Masterson of sexual assault, took to social media to resurface claims that Armstrong "showed up to support [Masterson] in the prelims" ahead of the actor's trial in 2020.

Bixler-Zavala and Carnell-Bixler, both former Scientologists, have said the Church Of Scientology harassed them over their allegations against Masterson, who is also a Scientologist.

In 2023, Bixler-Zavala wrote on the Instagram page of Armstrong's longtime band DEAD SARA, according to screenshots available online: "Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend. I'm surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Mastersons behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow Scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe's when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult… How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of [church founder L. Ron Hubbard's] book Dianetics?"

In a separate social media post Friday, Carnell-Bixler called Armstrong a "hardcore Scientologist who supported convicted serial rapist both in and out of court." "Emily Armstrong is a true believer of the Scientology cult/criminal organization that engages in human and child trafficking, child and elder abuse, the coverups of countless [sexual assaults] on children and adults."

The Church Of Scientology has denied these accusations, saying in a previous statement that "Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land. All allegations to the contrary are totally FALSE."

Hours after Bixler-Zavala's resurfaced post, Armstrong addressed the situation in her Instagram Stories without naming Masterson, writing: "I'm new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back.

"Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty."

Armstrong did not address her ties to Scientology or the allegations against the Church in her statement, but added, "To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes."

Although Masterson — a former star on the hit Fox sitcom "That 70's Show" and in Netflix's "The Ranch" — was not found guilty of Carnell-Bixler's allegations, he was sentenced last September to 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of forcible rape during a retrial of a case involving three women. The women accused him of raping them between 2001 and 2003.

Bixler-Zavala and Armstrong were previously photographed together at the Church Of Scientology's Celebrity Centre 44th Anniversary gala in August 2013.