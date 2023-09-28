LORNA SHORE Drops Music Video For 'Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer'

Hot off its North American trek supporting MASTODON and GOJIRA, LORNA SHORE is now giving fans a new video for "Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer", the opening track from 2022's "Pain Remains" album. The clip, which was directed and edited by Eric Richter and produced by Paul Henon of Midvessel, can be seen below.

LORNA SHORE guitarist Adam De Micco comments: "'Welcome Back O' Sleeping Dreamer' is a song that we feel deserves as much of the light as any other song on 'Pain Remains'. It was a pivotal song in the writing process — it was the song to get the momentum going for the rest of the record. It was the song that we had the most enjoyment writing and I think to this day is probably one of our favorite songs on the record. It's as dark as it is light and it's as intense while not being overbearing. It has become the closest thing to balance as far as our songs are concerned. It is also a song that encapsulates a lot of who we are as a band while being unique from the rest of the songs on 'Pain Remains'.

"Working with Eric was something that we have been wanting to do for some time now," Adam continued. "He has always been someone we would reference or were inspired by so it only made sense to do a video with him. It was also a unique experience for us this time because we were in the trenches with him making decisions on everything regarding the video. As an artist you want to see your vision come to light and working with Eric this way, we were able to bring that vision forward."

LORNA SHORE will return to Europe this November/December for a headlining tour, featuring RIVERS OF NIHIL, INGESTED and DISTANT as support.

Pushing beyond preconception and musical boundaries, "Pain Remains" has been named "one of the best symphonic metal and deathcore albums" (Metal Injection),earned "album of the year" accolades upon its release (Loudwire),and it continues to take the music world by storm in 2023, with no signs of slowing down.

LORNA SHORE recruited singer Will Ramos (MONUMENT OF A MEMORY, ex-A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE) in 2021 following the departure of the band's previous vocalist, CJ McCreery.

LORNA SHORE drummer Austin Archey told Cleveland Scene that he and his bandmates were aware of Ramos's skills because A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE had played some shows with LORNA SHORE.

"We just knew he was this dude who looks super young," Archey said of Ramos. "But when we lost our old vocalist, I reached out to him. I didn’t know if he’d be interested. He was all in. Seven years into a career, it’s hard to find someone with that dedication. He was very prepared. I think he prepared his whole life for this. His first long tour with us was a two-week stretch. He hadn't done anything like that. It was remarkable to see him step up from the ashes and become bigger than all of us."

