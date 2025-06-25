LORNA SHORE Releases New Single 'Unbreakable'

After the rousing reaction to "Oblivion" in recent weeks, LORNA SHORE is offering another taste of its upcoming album, "I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me", with second single, "Unbreakable", released today alongside a new music video, directed by Eric Richter. See it below.

LORNA SHORE vocalist Will Ramos states about the anthemic track: "'Unbreakable' is a very triumphant, all-inclusive song written to bring people together for a beautiful moment where they can realize that no matter what this world throws at us, it will never break us down. We and our bonds are unbreakable."

"I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" is LORNA SHORE's fifth album and the first in three years since 2022's explosive "Pain Remains". It's set for release on September 12 via Century Media Records and will continue LORNA SHORE's reputation as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

The quintet, also including lead guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, rhythm guitarist Andrew O'Connor and bassist Michael Yager, has hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarked on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band's quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, LORNA SHORE have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game.

"I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" will be available in multiple formats, including digital, CD and limited-edition vinyl variants.

The "Oblivion" music video, directed by Dylan Hryciuk of Versa Films, can be seen below.

Ramos previously said about "Oblivion": "Writing this song felt like the culmination of all the things that we've done in the past, but brought to the next level; a more evolved version of what LORNA SHORE truly is. I imagined a post-apocalyptic world in the (hopefully distant) future. A world where we have sown the seeds of our own destruction. The idea that we wished for better, hoped we were doing something that would help save us in this dying world, only to end up accelerating its inevitable destruction. This brings up the question; what is right? Do we even know what we're doing? What have we done to try and actually change anything? Are we watering the earth or just feeding a constantly growing fire?"

"I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" track list:

01. Prison Of Flesh

02. Oblivion

03. In Darkness

04. Unbreakable

05. Glenwood

06. Lionheart

07. Death Can Take Me

08. War Machine

09. A Nameless Hymn

10. Forevermore

LORNA SHORE will bring tracks from "I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" and other hits on the road beginning in September, joined by THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, SHADOW OF INTENT and PEELINGFLESH in a tour produced by Live Nation.

LORNA SHORE recruited Ramos (MONUMENT OF A MEMORY, ex-A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE) in 2021 following the departure of the band's previous vocalist, CJ McCreery.

LORNA SHORE drummer Austin Archey told Cleveland Scene that he and his bandmates were aware of Ramos's skills because A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE had played some shows with LORNA SHORE.

"We just knew he was this dude who looks super young," Archey said of Ramos. "But when we lost our old vocalist, I reached out to him. I didn't know if he'd be interested. He was all in. Seven years into a career, it's hard to find someone with that dedication. He was very prepared. I think he prepared his whole life for this. His first long tour with us was a two-week stretch. He hadn't done anything like that. It was remarkable to see him step up from the ashes and become bigger than all of us."

Photo by Mike Elliott