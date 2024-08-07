MASTODON Partners With CATFIGHT COFFEE For 'Leviathan' Coffee

Catfight Coffee, which is co-owned by guitarist Acey Slade (MURDERDOLLS, MISFITS),has announced an exclusive contest in collaboration with the legendary band MASTODON, offering fans a chance to win an incredible prize pack. The contest celebrates the launch of MASTODON's Single Origin Sumatra coffee Leviathan, a must-have for both coffee aficionados and metal enthusiasts.

Contest details: Fans can enter the contest by purchasing one of the following products:

Single Origin Sumatra Coffee Bag: Each purchase grants one entry into the contest.

Limited Edition Coffee Can: Each purchase grants two entries into the contest.

Prizes include:

* A signed MASTODON drumhead

* A MASTODON tee shirt

* Additional exclusive merchandise

The winner will be chosen at random, ensuring everyone has a fair shot at winning. The winner will be picked on September 1.

About the coffee: MASTODON's Single Origin Sumatra coffee is a reflection of the band's meticulous taste and dedication to quality. The band personally selected the origin and varietal, resulting in a coffee that embodies their unique spirit. This full city medium dark roast is wet-processed and hails from the Kerinci area of Sumatra, grown at elevations between 1600 and 1800 meters. The coffee's robust flavor profile is both bold and smooth, making it a perfect choice for those who appreciate a rich, full-bodied cup.

This is a unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of MASTODON memorabilia while enjoying the rich flavors of the band's custom coffee blend. The contest is open to participants nationwide.

Catfight Coffee is renowned for its high-quality, ethically sourced coffee blends that cater to the tastes of the discerning coffee drinker. Partnering with iconic bands like MASTODON, Catfight Coffee combines a passion for music and coffee to create unique, memorable experiences for fans.

MASTODON is a Grammy Award-winning American heavy metal band known for their innovative sound and dynamic live performances. With a dedicated fan base and a string of critically acclaimed albums, MASTODON continues to push the boundaries of metal music.