  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MASTODON Partners With CATFIGHT COFFEE For 'Leviathan' Coffee

August 7, 2024

Catfight Coffee, which is co-owned by guitarist Acey Slade (MURDERDOLLS, MISFITS),has announced an exclusive contest in collaboration with the legendary band MASTODON, offering fans a chance to win an incredible prize pack. The contest celebrates the launch of MASTODON's Single Origin Sumatra coffee Leviathan, a must-have for both coffee aficionados and metal enthusiasts.

Contest details: Fans can enter the contest by purchasing one of the following products:

Single Origin Sumatra Coffee Bag: Each purchase grants one entry into the contest.

Limited Edition Coffee Can: Each purchase grants two entries into the contest.

Prizes include:

* A signed MASTODON drumhead
* A MASTODON tee shirt
* Additional exclusive merchandise

The winner will be chosen at random, ensuring everyone has a fair shot at winning. The winner will be picked on September 1.

About the coffee: MASTODON's Single Origin Sumatra coffee is a reflection of the band's meticulous taste and dedication to quality. The band personally selected the origin and varietal, resulting in a coffee that embodies their unique spirit. This full city medium dark roast is wet-processed and hails from the Kerinci area of Sumatra, grown at elevations between 1600 and 1800 meters. The coffee's robust flavor profile is both bold and smooth, making it a perfect choice for those who appreciate a rich, full-bodied cup.

This is a unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of MASTODON memorabilia while enjoying the rich flavors of the band's custom coffee blend. The contest is open to participants nationwide.

Catfight Coffee is renowned for its high-quality, ethically sourced coffee blends that cater to the tastes of the discerning coffee drinker. Partnering with iconic bands like MASTODON, Catfight Coffee combines a passion for music and coffee to create unique, memorable experiences for fans.

MASTODON is a Grammy Award-winning American heavy metal band known for their innovative sound and dynamic live performances. With a dedicated fan base and a string of critically acclaimed albums, MASTODON continues to push the boundaries of metal music.

Find more on Mastodon
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).