MATT CAMERON Exits PEARL JAM After 27-Year Run

Matt Cameron has exited PEARL JAM after a nearly three-decade run with the band.

Earlier today (Monday, July 7),the drummer took to his social media to write: "After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty PEARL JAM. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

The remaining members of PEARL JAM added in a separate statement: "From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands SKINYARD and the mighty SOUNDGARDEN, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of PEARL JAM live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."

Cameron first joined PEARL JAM as the replacement for Jack Irons.

Dave Krusen was the original drummer for PEARL JAM, followed by Matt Chamberlain and Dave Abbruzzese.

Cameron started playing drums professionally at age 14 in various cover bands in San Diego. He took private lessons from ages 17-19 with Jon Szanto from the San Diego Symphony. Matt moved to Seattle at age 20 (1983). He played in a variety of bands, and instantly found the creative local music scene very inspiring. While in Seattle, Matt met lots of creative people, including neighbor Kim Thayil. Kim's new band, SOUNDGARDEN, needed a new drummer, so Matt joined the pioneering Seattle grunge act and played with them from 1986 until 1997. They toured the world many times over, met lots of great people and won two Grammy Awards. Soon after the band broke up, Matt was asked to join PEARL JAM in 1998. Matt also took pride in his various side project bands (HATER, WELLWATER CONSPIRACY) and studio work (Tony Iommi, ELEVEN, Geddy Lee).

In 2010, SOUNDGARDEN reunited for new tour and released a new album, "King Animal", on November 13, 2012. The band effectively split up again following singer Chris Cornell's death in May 2017.