MAX CAVALERA: 'Metal Is The Most Positive Thing In The World'

In a recent interview with Prescription Punk Rock, former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera spoke about how heavy metal music, arguably more than any other genre, has a reputation for the effect it has on its listeners' behaviors and mental health. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Metal is the most positive thing in the world, but I know it [has a] negative image. I understand. But once you are inside of the metal, it makes you a great person. I think in metal — I hope at least — there's less racism, there's less sexism, there's less prejudice, and there's more friendship. There's more bond. Also because you're part of something outside of society, I think it's cool too. It's a unique thing. You're part of something that's special. You feel very kind of proud to be part of something unique like this. And I think it's cool like that."

He continued: "When you are in the airport and you see another guy [wearing] a heavy metal shirt, you go, 'Oh, fuck, yeah. How're you doing, man?' We have to do that. It's our code… There's people that fucking, even when they don't recognize me, I still [go], 'What's up, man? Fucking cool fucking shirt, man.' A lot of times, of course, they [go], 'Oh, it's Max, man. Can we get a picture?' and this and that. But some other times it's been where the guy probably doesn't know who the fuck I am, and I just give him props because he is wearing a CELTIC FROST shirt. And I'm, like, "Fuck, yeah, dude. Cool shirt, man.' Let him know."

Last month, SOULFLY parted ways with the band's longtime bassist Mike Leon.

Leon, formerly of HAVOK, joined SOULFLY in September 2015 as the replacement for STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos, who left SOULFLY in May of that year.

SOULFLY will perform tonight (Saturday, May 3) at Mexico City's Nu Metal Revolution, with Max's son Igor Amadeus Cavalera of CAVALERA band, GO AHEAD AND DIE and HEALING MAGIC filling in on bass.

SOULFLY is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Totem", which came out in August 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2018's "Ritual" was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max Cavalera alongside Arthur Rizk (KREATOR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, CODE ORANGE),the LP boasts guest appearances from John Powers (ETERNAL CHAMPION),Chris Ulsh (POWER TRIP),and John Tardy (OBITUARY). Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record. The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the band's 2021 and 2022 run of shows.

Guitarist Mike DeLeon has been touring with SOULFLY for two years. Prior to hooking up with SOULFLY, DeLeon had been a member of PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's solo band PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, which he joined in 2015 as the replacement for Marzi Montazeri. More recently, Mike filled in for Zakk Wylde at the first rehearsal for the fall 2022 PANTERA shows.