MAYHEM Shares 'Despair' Single From Upcoming 'Liturgy Of Death' Album

Influential black metal band MAYHEM will release its seventh studio album, "Liturgy Of Death", on February 6, 2026 via Century Media. With this new opus, MAYHEM reaffirms its status as the most uncompromising force in extreme metal music. Four decades into their career, MAYHEM turns its focus toward the inescapable reality of death. "Liturgy Of Death" examines loss, fear of dying, powerlessness and the fragility of existence through a stark and unrelenting lens.

The LP's second single, "Despair", captures this vision in its most visceral form. The track unravels the collapse of being through ritualistic chants, Latin invocations, and blistering blast beats that echo like the pulse of annihilation. Attila Csihar's vocals summon an ancient, fatal truth: the fading of light, the inevitability of death, and the recognition of human fragility. "Despair" stands as the album's stark revelation — the moment where death is not feared but understood.

With Necrobutcher (bass),Hellhammer (drums),Attila Csihar (vocals),Teloch (guitars) and Ghul (guitars) locked into a unit tighter than ever, "Liturgy Of Death" celebrates MAYHEM's own legacy, a continuation of the raw and uncompromising sound that defined their beginnings. The result is a merciless record — dark, fast, and unrelenting — that captures the band in their most dangerous and vital form. Forty-one years since the band's formation in Langhus, MAYHEM remains a defining force in Norwegian black metal, continuing to shape the sound it helped create.

"Liturgy Of Death" is the follow-up to MAYHEM's sixth studio album, "Daemon", which came out in October 2019 via Century Media. A live album, "Daemonic Rites", arrived in September 2023.

"Liturgy Of Death" track listing:

01. Ephemeral Eternity

02. Despair

03. Weep For Nothing

04. Aeon's End

05. Funeral Of Existence

06. Realm Of Endless Misery

07. Propitious Death

08. The Sentence Of Absolution

09. Life Is A Corpse You Drag (bonus track)

10. Sancta Mendacia (bonus track)

MAYHEM will embark on the "Death Over Europe" European headlining tour in February 2026. Support on the trek will come from MARDUK and IMMOLATION. The dates are as follows:

Feb. 05 - NL - Groningen - Spot

Feb. 06 - NL - Utrecht - TivoliVredenburg

Feb. 07 - DE - Herford - KulturWerk Herford

Feb. 08 - BE - Liège - OM

Feb. 10 - UK - London - Electric Ballroom

Feb. 11 - FR - Paris - Elysée Montmartre

Feb. 12 - FR - Toulouse - Le Bikini

Feb. 14 - PT - Lisbon - LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo

Feb. 15 - ES - Madrid - La Riviera

Feb. 17 - IT - Milano - Alcatraz

Feb. 18 - CH - Solothurn - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

Feb. 19 - AT - Vienna - Simm City

Feb. 20 - DE - Regensburg - Airport Eventhall

Feb. 21 - CZ - Prague - PAVILON C

Feb. 22 - DE - Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt

Feb. 24 - PL - Gdansk - B90

Feb. 25 - LV - Riga - Spelet

Feb. 26 - FI - Helsinki - Kulttuuritalo

Feb. 28 - SE - Gothenburg - Eriksbergshallen

In the fall of 2024, MAYHEM canceled its previously announced North American 40th-anniversary tour "due to a member of the band having a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery."

The North American dates were scheduled to kick off on November 12, 2024 in Montreal, with stops in Toronto; Queens, New York; Chicago; and Los Angeles before and wrapping up November 23, 2024 in Denver.

MAYHEM launched a short European tour on December 4, 2024 in Paris, France. An Australian tour followed in January.

When MAYHEM's North American tour was first announced in August 2024, the band said that its 40th-anniversary show would be "a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, featuring a setlist that spans their illustrious career, from their groundbreaking debut album, 'Deathcrush', to present day."

MAYHEM is:

Attila Csihar - Vocals

Ghul - Guitar

Hellhammer – Drums

Necrobutcher - Bass

Morten - Guitar

Photo by Agnes Köhler, Nima Taheri, Joyce Van Doorn. Editing by Daniele Valeriani