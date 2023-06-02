  • facebook
MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE To Appear At Gibson Garage's Second-Anniversary Celebration 'Garage Fest'

June 2, 2023

Leading global instrument brand Gibson will stage Garage Fest Wednesday, June 7 through Saturday, June 10 at the Gibson Garage (209 10th Ave. South #209) in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Falling on the second anniversary of the opening of the Gibson Garage — Nashville's must-see destination for music lovers — Gibson Garage Fest will kick off with live performances and events with music superstars and emerging acts during CMA Week. Gibson Garage Fest is open to the public and will feature intimate, live music performances, and events, daily at the Gibson Garage. Fans can attend live shows, autograph signings, participate in guitar-playing lessons with renowned experts, and interact with the iconic brand Gibson — as well as its philanthropic arm Gibson Gives.

Wednesday, June 7

* 2:00-4:00 p.m. Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH) autograph-signing event.

Mustaine will sign any Gibson Brands guitar as well as special limited-edition poster which will be offered onsite only.

Thursday, June 8

* 2:00 Live music performances all day and night

Kick-off with music from the Gibson Garage team: Jenna Weidner, Dylan Jenkins, Shane Hunt, Scott Wasnak, John Wohlford and Matt

Boyer.

* 3:00 Dani Rose (HONEY COUNTY)
* 4:00 Vincent Mason
* 5:00 Dawson Anderson (TEMECULA ROAD)
* 7:00 Garage Private Party (media RSVP required)
* 7:15 Devon Thompson
* 8:00 Emily Wolfe
* 9:00 VIP supergroup

Friday, June 9

* 2:00 Live music performances all day
* 2:00 Notes4Notes Kids Jam
* 3:00 Whitney Miller
* 4:00 Mackenzie Porter
* 5:00 Adeem The Artist

Saturday, June 10

* 10:00 Live music performances and events all day
* 10:00 Donuts and Jam with Charlie Worsham

Charlie Worsham acoustic performance, meet-and-greet/photos, donuts, and coffee served.

* 11:30 Gibson Gives Foundation + FreeGuitars4Kids event (parking lot)

Gibson Gives and Gibson artists will be onsite gifting 200 guitars to

FG4K youth members.

* 2:00 Kapali Long
* 3:00 Cassandra Lewis
* 4:00 Mya Byrne
* 5:00 Ashley Cooke

On Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. and running through 1:30 across the street in the Garage parking lot, Gibson Gives has teamed up with Free Guitars 4 Kids (FG4K) a non-profit organization serving the Nashville metro area dedicated to providing musical instruments, specifically guitars, to children who may not have the means to afford one. Gibson Gives and Gibson artists will be onsite gifting 200 guitars to FG4K youth members.

Two years after opening its doors, the Gibson Garage is the ultimate guitar and music experience in Nashville, Music City USA. People from around the world visit the Gibson Garage to experience live music, plug-in and play more than 400 electric and acoustic guitars from Gibson Custom Shop to Epiphone, explore the entire collection of MESA/Boogie amplifiers, KRK audio gear, and more.

At the Gibson Garage music lovers across the globe can experience live performances, design a dream made to measure guitar, catch a taping of the award-winning Gibson TV series, and explore Gibson's 130-year music history with captivating, interactive storytelling and memorabilia inside the historic space. The Gibson Garage is the place to explore Gibson's past, present, and future. Inside the Gibson Garage, fans can plug-in-and-play all things Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Maestro and KRK.

