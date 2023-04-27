  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Members Of NICKELBACK, ALTER BRIDGE, FALLING IN REVERSE And DISTURBED To Guest On Extended Season One Of 'The Power Hour'

April 27, 2023

The inaugural season of AXS TV's hit original rock-themed talk show "The Power Hour" has been extended, with seven additional episodes slated to debut on a new night and time beginning Sunday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The series will leadoff the network's popular "Sunday Night Rocks" lineup each week, which also includes original music series "The Top Ten Revealed" at 8 p.m. ET and "Vinyl Obsession" at 8:30 p.m. ET, as well as a classic concert block at 9 p.m. ET. "The Power Hour" premiered February 15, and quickly gained momentum with the first ten episodes.

"The Power Hour" is hosted by notable rock experts and enthusiasts Matt Pinfield (MTV, VH1),Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire) and Caity Babs (SiriusXM's Octane and Turbo),who present star-studded episodes packed with the insider news, latest music videos, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the rock and metal landscapes. Notable guests include shock rock pioneers Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie, Billy Idol, Lzzy Hale, Corey Taylor and many others. "The Power Hour" is filmed in Los Angeles and produced by music festival powerhouse Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP).

The extended Season One will include guest appearances from NICKELBACK, Stewart Copeland of THE POLICE, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Wolfgang Van Halen, Myles Kennedy of ALTER BRIDGE and Ronnie Radke of FALLING IN REVERSE, as well as David Draiman of DISTURBED, Ivan Moody of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, Maria Brink of IN THIS MOMENT, Chris Motionless of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, Andy Biersack of BLACK VEIL BRIDES, Scott Stapp of CREED and Lajon Witherspoon of SEVENDUST. Additionally, Matt, Caity and Josh will live and in-person filming special "The Power Hour" episodes and exclusive content on-site from both the Welcome To Rockville festival May 18-21 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival May 25-28 in Columbus, Ohio.

"DWP lives and breathes rock 'n' roll, so we are incredibly excited to be bringing more episodes of 'The Power Hour' to AXS TV," said Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. "The fan feedback around Matt, Caity and Josh is next level and we can't wait to see what they do next!"

"Our audience of true music aficionados have warmly embraced 'The Power Hour', helping its inaugural season get off to a strong start on AXS TV," said Katie Daryl, AXS TV's vice president of programming. "Matt, Caity and Josh aren't just experts — they're fans themselves and their genuine passion and personalities really resonate with viewers. We are pleased to announce more episodes, and we look forward to welcoming the series to our popular 'Sunday Night Rocks' lineup in May."

In addition to the Sunday night premieres, viewers can enjoy re-broadcasts of "The Power Hour" on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET and 1 a.m. ET as well as Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

Photo credit: Bryan Beasley Photography

Find more on Disturbed
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).