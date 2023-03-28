METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Partners With GIBSON To Recreate 'Greeny', His Iconic 1959 Les Paul Standard Burst Guitar

For 130 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Gibson is proud to unveil its first official global release and partnership with Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum selling and Grammy Award-winning band METALLICA. No other guitar has earned legendary status like "Greeny," the magical 1959 Les Paul Standard, now owned by Kirk Hammett. For the first time ever, Gibson has collaborated with Kirk to create "Greeny" for a worldwide audience to enjoy in both a Gibson Custom Shop version, out now, and next month a Les Paul Standard version from Gibson. The Kirk Hammett "Greeny" assortment is available through Premium Gibson dealers, and via Gibson.com.

"I am very honored and grateful for this opportunity with Gibson," says Hammett. "To be able to share some of that mojo which 'Greeny' has means a lot to me. It's exciting to know that anyone can experience some of that 'Greeny' magic. I truly think these models are just as inspiring as the original and hope you do too!"

"We are excited to continue the evolution of Greeny with the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab Aged Kirk Hammett 'Greeny' 1959 Les Paul Standard, and on April 11 we'll also be releasing the Gibson Kirk Hammett 'Greeny' Les Paul Standard," adds Cesar Gueikian, Gibson brand president. "Kirk has been inspiring musicians for decades, starting with his 1979 Gibson Flying V, and over the years expanding his collection across many Gibson guitars. Over the last 10 years since he became the custodian of Greeny, he has incorporated the Greeny sound into everything he does, making it a staple of his METALLICA sound on records and on stages around the world. And as I said before, we're just getting started!"

The story of "Greeny" is shrouded in mystery, but few guitars are as illustrious. Greeny is one of the most iconic original Les Paul Standards ever made, with a unique sound as recognizable as the guitar itself. Originally owned by Peter Green, it was used throughout his time with FLEETWOOD MAC and later sold to Gary Moore, who used it for three decades with THIN LIZZY and as a solo artist. Now owned by Kirk Hammett, Greeny has passed through the hands of three legendary guitarists. Its distinctive sound is partly from the out-of-phase middle switch position due to the neck pickup's reversed magnetic polarity.

The Kirk Hammett "Greeny" 1959 Les Paul Standard from the Gibson Custom Shop is artfully aged to match the original by the Murphy Lab and was inspired by this legendary guitar. With its Indian Rosewood fretboard, the Custom Shop Greeny gives players around the world the opportunity to experience some of the magic of "Greeny" for themselves. The Gibson Custom Shop "Greeny" arrives with an exclusive Lifton reissue 5 latch hardshell case with brown leather exterior and pink interior.

Due out on April 11, 2023, the Kirk Hammett "Greeny" Les Paul Standard version was inspired by this legendary guitar and gives players around the world the opportunity to experience some of the magic of "Greeny" for themselves. The Gibson Kirk Hammett "Greeny" Les Paul Standard comes with an Original Series hardshell case.

One of the most iconic rock guitarists of our generation, Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for METALLICA since 1983. Before joining METALLICA, he formed and named the metal band EXODUS.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin