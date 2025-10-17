METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Names DEEP PURPLE Song That 'Left A Mark' On Him When He First Heard It As A Kid

In a new interview with the "Music And We" podcast, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich was asked to name a song that he remembers hearing early on in his life that helped him "fall in love with music". He responded in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The first one that comes to mind… So I've told the story many, many times about my dad taking me to see DEEP PURPLE in Copenhagen [Denmark] in 1973. And that began the musical journey. Everything that was coming to Denmark at that time that was rock music was coming out of England; it was not so much coming out of America. So it was a lot of English pop music and English pop rock music. So, T. REX and SWEET and SLADE and a lot of that stuff. DEEP PURPLE was the beginning of me expanding that musical horizon. And so when I think back to those very formative years, the DEEP PURPLE song 'Child In Time', which I first heard on the 'Made In Japan' album that literally just like two months ago celebrated its 50th anniversary. And that song, it sort of had an epic feel and a different kind of feel than some of the other songs, and had these dynamics and felt more like a journey. And so that felt like a journey, like a story. When you were listening to that song, that was a sort of an experience that kept evolving as you were listening to it. And what I then subsequently sort of started to understand is that unlike some other shorter rock songs that pretty much were — and I don't wanna mention names, 'cause I don't wanna say it as a bad thing — but here's a three-minute pop-rock song that's always just this three-minute pop-rock song or whatever. But as I've started understanding more about DEEP PURPLE particularly, every time they played this song, it was different. And so circling back to the 50th-anniversary release of 'Made In Japan', for instance, on that… So, 'Made In Japan' was three concerts — two in Osaka and one in Tokyo in the August of 1972 — and then the best version of each of these songs were put out on 'Made In Japan'. But in the reissue, they have all three concerts in their entirety. So if you hear 'Child In Time' from three nights in a row — they played those three concerts in a row; 15, 16, 17th of August — they're completely different in length, they're completely different in their sort of dynamics and it's completely just mood based. What sort of mood are they in? What mood is particularly [then-DEEP PURPLE guitarist] Ritchie Blackmore in as he's taking the solo and all that? And that song was sort of the first understanding that I had of that type of stuff, where you started off so eloquently to talk about jazz and whether it's Miles [Davis] or [John] Coltrane or Sonny Rollins or Dexter Gordon or any of these wonderful artists that would often take — and maybe later guys like Ornette Coleman and so on — who would be very avantgarde and freeform, and it would make a lot of it up in the moment, depending on what mood they were in and all that type of stuff. But DEEP PURPLE's 'Child In Time' was the first time I was exposed to music that lived and breathed depending on what mood the players were in. And that has left a mark on me… But all these wonderful artists that do that type of stuff, where the music lives and breathes depending on the moods of the performance, which, as you know, increasingly, certainly in today's age, is rare and rare. [It happens] less and less."

Back in April 20216, Ulrich spoke to Radio.com about his love for DEEP PURPLE, the band that he inducted that month during the 2016 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center. Ulrich said: "When I grew up in Copenhagen, Denmark in the '70s, DEEP PURPLE was the biggest rock band. They were three big bands at the time: LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH and DEEP PURPLE. And DEEP PURPLE, in Scandinavia and Germany and so on, were the biggest; people were just more aware of them. LED ZEPPELIN had a tendency, or were probably more appreciated in the United States. And BLACK SABBATH, obviously, were super heavy, but I just didn't get to them until a few years later."

He continued: "DEEP PURPLE were an incredible live force. They were known for their instrumental… I mean, they were really, really technically efficient, and every night when they would play a show, it would be different than the night before and the night following. They had all these three- or four or five-minute songs on their records that would turn into ten-, fifteen-, twenty-minute songs live. You never quite knew what was gonna happen. Ritchie Blackmore, the lead guitar player and this kind of legendary, impulsive, unpredictable character would always take the band in different directions and there was a lot of kind of interesting push and pull between the players. I mean, there were nights when they would almost get into a jazz place. I mean, it was like a totally different thing."

Ulrich added: "ZEPPELIN was a little bit more blues based. SABBATH was also… it had kind of a heavier, blues type of thing. DEEP PURPLE just came from some place else, and there was a technical efficiency that was just unparalleled at that time. And then, obviously, a string of singles — from 'Smoke On The Water' to 'Strange Kind Of Woman' to 'Woman From Tokyo' to 'Space Truckin'' and then 'Highway Star' and all the rest of them that were huge, huge hits… And their musical legacy, what they spawned, between the members of DEEP PURPLE to RAINBOW to WHITESNAKE to all these bands that… Ian Gillan's solo band… I mean, their legacy just continued to sort of grow and grow over the last thirty years. And they're actually still playing… different lineup and so on. But the DEEP PURPLE family tree is spreading far and wide all over the world still."

Ulrich played tennis professionally as a teenager and could have gone on to a career as a tennis star, but chose music instead.

METALLICA was formed when Ulrich, who had moved to Los Angeles, placed an ad in a local paper called the Recycler looking for other musicians to play with. The ad was answered by guitarists James Hetfield and Hugh Tanner of the band LEATHER CHARM.

METALLICA officially formed in October 1981 and the band's first recording was "Hit The Lights" for the compilation "Metal Massacre".

Bay Area DJ Ron Quintana came up with the group's name: he was debating between using "Metallica" and "Metal Mania" for the name of his radio show and Ulrich encouraged him to use "Metal Mania" so that he could use "Metallica" for his new band.

METALLICA's first full lineup — featuring Hetfield, Ulrich, guitarist Dave Mustaine and bassist Ron McGovney — played its first gig on March 14, 1982 at Radio City in Anaheim, California.