MICHAEL SCHENKER Announces U.S. Leg Of 'My Years With UFO' Tour; ARMORED SAINT To Support On Select Shows

Guitar legend Michael Schenker has announced the U.S. leg of his "My Years With UFO" tour.

Schenker will be touring in support of his recently released "My Years With UFO" album celebrating the 50th anniversary of Michael's years with UFO.

Tour dates:

Sept. 05 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Sept. 06 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Sept. 07 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater

Sept. 09 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

Sept. 10- Warrendale, PA- Jergels

Sept. 12 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

Sept. 13 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

Sept. 14 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theater

Sept. 16 - Annapolis, MD - Ram’s Head Onstage

Sept .17 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

Sept. 19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Sept. 20 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

Sept. 21 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Sept. 23 - Columbus, OH - The Kings Of Clubs

Sept. 24 - Lorain, OH - Lorain Palace Theater

Sept. 26 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

Sept. 27 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

Sept. 28 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Events Center

Sept. 30 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Oct. 02 - Agora Hills, CA - Canyon Club *

Oct. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater *

Oct. 04 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove *

Oct. 05 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *

Oct. 08 - Albuquerque, NM - National Hispanic Cultural Center *

Oct. 10 - Plano, TX - Legacy Hall *

Oct. 11 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center *

Oct. 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

* With special guests ARMORED SAINT

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 14.

Produced by Schenker and Voss, "My Years With UFO" marks the 50th anniversary of Schenker's era with UFO, spanning from 1972 to 1978. The "German Wunderkind" was asked to join UFO at just 17 years old. Touring the globe as a teenager, Schenker became a driving force behind some of UFO's most loved tracks, such as "Doctor Doctor", "Rock Bottom" and "Only You Can Rock Me".

Although Michael Schenker's era with UFO spanned only six years, his influence as a young songwriter and exceptional guitarist had already left a lasting mark on rock. During these meteoric years, the UFO albums "Phenomenon", "Force It", "No Heavy Petting", "Lights Out", "Obsession" and the seminal live album "Strangers In The Night" were recorded, each contributing significantly to the genre. "Strangers In The Night" particularly stands out as one of the most influential live rock albums of all time and is still regarded as a cornerstone in any rock enthusiast's collection.

In this celebratory album, Michael Schenker presents 11 of UFO's greatest hits from this magical era with an impressive lineup of guest stars. Joining Schenker on this journey are Derek Sherinian on keyboards, Brian Tichy on drums, and Barry Sparks on bass.

The stellar roster of guest artists includes Axl Rose (GUNS N' ROSES),Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Kai Hansen (HELLOWEEN),Roger Glover (DEEP PURPLE),Joey Tempest (EUROPE),Biff Byford (SAXON),Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, JOURNEY),John Norum (EUROPE),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE),Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW),Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS),Adrian Vandenberg (WHITESNAKE),Michael Voss, Stephen Pearcy (RATT) and Erik Grönwall (SKID ROW).

Joining Michael on the European leg of the "My Years With UFO" tour will be Grönwall, who is the featured singer on the "Mother Mary" song on the LP, which also includes a guest appearance by GUNS N' ROSES' Slash on guitar.

The "My Years With UFO" European tour starts on April 9 in the Netherlands.

In a recent interview with Noise11's Paul Cashmere, Schenker revealed that he is already working on a new MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP album called "Don't Sell Your Soul" which will feature Grönwall "singing most of the songs," along with vocal contributions from Robin McAuley and Michael Voss.

Michael Schenker photo credit: Tallee Savage