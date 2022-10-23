MICHAEL SWEET Doesn't Believe STRYPER Will Get Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME While He Is Alive

Michael Sweet says that he doesn't believe that STRYPER will get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during his lifetime.

Even though STRYPER's third album, 1986's "To Hell With The Devil", made Sweet and his bandmates the first contemporary Christian act to score a platinum album, the group was never fully embraced by the heavy metal and hard rock communities, largely because of the band's Christian lyrics. They were mocked by the mainstream media, knocked by the religious press, and even picketed by church groups.

Asked by Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com if he thinks about whether STRYPER should have a place in the Rock Hall, Sweet responded: "Well, it does cross my mind, but whenever it does, it always feels a little self-centered and — I don't know; it makes me feel a little off, like, 'Man, maybe I shouldn't be thinking that.' Egotistical, big-headed, whatever catchphrase you wanna put to that. It makes me feel, like, 'Eh, who are we to think that way?' Because there's so many other great bands [who have yet to be inducted]. But at the same time, there is something to be said for the longevity, there is something to be said for how many albums we've put out, and the fact that I really think a lot of people would agree that we're putting out our best [music] lately in recent years. And beating the odds. We're the band that many people have laughed at and mocked and said, 'Haha. Those guys will never do that. 'And we've done it. So we've kind of beaten the odds and won many battles. And I think for that reason alone, maybe [we will get inducted into the Rock Hall], justifiably so, but I doubt it will ever happen, at least while I'm alive on earth… That'd be amazing to see. I tell you, if that day ever came, I think you'd have half of the world partying about it and half of the world probably protesting. [Laughs]"

Michael previously discussed STRYPER's chances of getting into the Rock Hall in a 2019 interview with MisplacedStraws.com. At the time, he said: "Yeah, I think STRYPER deserves a place in there at some point in time just as much as any other band, as much as BON JOVI.

"See, I don't view the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame based on numbers," he explained. "That's not what, in my opinion, should get you into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. What should get you into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is longevity and legacy and quality. It has nothing to do with, 'Oh, yeah, they sold 50 million albums instead of 10, or they packed out arenas to a hundred thousand people instead of 10.' That's got nothing to do with it. At least that's my opinion.

"Do we deserve to be in there? No," he clarified. "Because we're no more special than any other band. But at the same time, flipping that coin, if this band makes it in, then STRYPER should make it in. You know what I'm saying? We've done just as much and put in just as much time and gone through the school of hard knocks just as long as any other band."

Formed 39 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil" and the band's latest effort, "The Final Battle", which came out this past Friday (October 21).