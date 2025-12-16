MICK SWEDA Rejoins BULLETBOYS; Band's Classic Lineup To Return To Live Stage This Weekend

The classic lineup of the BULLETBOYS — Marq Torien (vocals),Mick Sweda (guitars),Lonnie Vencent (bass) and Jimmy D'Anda (drums) — has once again reunited and is planning to return to the stage this weekend.

Two months after D'Anda announced he was rejoining BULLETBOYS, the band has revealed that Sweda has also returned to the group.

The classic lineup of BULLETBOYS will play its first show back together this Saturday, December 20 at The Vault in Saginaw, Michigan. BULLETBOYS are also scheduled to perform on December 28 at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on the famed Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California.

Sweda's bandmate in THE ROCKETT MAFIA, POISON drummer Rikki Rockett, confirmed that he was aware of Mick's return to the BULLETBOYS, writing on his Facebook page: "Yes, of course I know about this for those of you asking. Mick is desirous to continue with THE ROCKETT MAFIA, he assured me. If, however he finds success and happiness again with the BULLETBOYS, I'll be the first to cheer him on!"

The original BULLETBOYS lineup of Torien, Vencent, D'Anda and Sweda last reunited back in mid-December 2019 and lasted for a couple of years before Sweda announced in January 2022 that both he and D'Anda were exiting the band. In December 2024, Vencent rejoined BULLETBOYS once again.

After the original BULLETBOYS lineup's most recent full reunion disintegrated almost four years ago, Sweda said in an interview that he would "never do anything with BULLETBOYS again."

D'Anda broke the news of his return to the BULLETBOYS in an October 13 post on his Facebook page. He wrote at the time: "Everyone knows it's a monumental task for bands to reunite, especially bands that have been fractured for years… Having said that, I felt that there was unfinished business with my old band BBOYS and after losing OZZY , that shook me to my core … So Lonnie, Marq and myself sat down at SALSA AND BEER and had a heartfelt moment of honesty and cleared some years of resentment ( witch we had never done before). I then sat down with Mick, the original guitarist, and asked if he’d come back, he had no desire to do so, and understandably so."

BULLETBOYS formed in 1988 at the very peak of the Los Angeles glam metal movement. As a collection of talented musicians, BULLETBOYS were able to quickly capture the attention of music fans around the world. Unlike other rockers of the day, the BULLETBOYS possessed more hard rock-blues fusion than pure hair metal. Thanks to comparisons to the likes of AEROSMITH and VAN HALEN, talent scouts came running and the band quickly received their first major label contract.

BULLETBOYS' self-titled debut was released in 1988 via Warner Bros. and peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned two hit singles, a cover of the O'JAYS classic "For The Love Of Money" and "Smooth Up in Ya", both of which charted on the Mainstream Rock chart and saw regular airplay on MTV. BULLETBOYS went on to release two more albums, 1991's "Freakshow" and 1993's "Za-Za", before splitting up.