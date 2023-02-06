MINISTRY Announces April/May 2023 Tour Dates With GARY NUMAN And FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Industrial juggernauts MINISTRY are heading back out on the road in 2023 with a series of spring headlining dates, bringing long-time friends Gary Numan and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY along for the ride.

The tour kicks off April 20 in Reno, Nevada and will end with an anticipated performance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on May 13.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. local and end on Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "HYGIENE" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. local.

MINISTRY also previously announced a summer run opening for ROB ZOMBIE and ALICE COOPER, kicking off August 24.

The 2023 appearances come after a wildly successful "Industrial Strength Tour" throughout 2022 and will continue to be a career retrospective of MINISTRY's greatest works, as the band enters its fifth decade with frontman and creator Al Jourgensen continuing to churn out his indelible missives on the state of the world and society as we know it.

Songs each night of the tour will include selects from across the span of MINISTRY's full catalog including the latest works from 2021 album "Moral Hygiene", which was added to many "best of the year" lists, including Loudwire, Consequence Of Sound, Punk News and XS Rock (where it was ranked the No. 1 album of the year).

Jourgensen has re-entered the studio and is currently beginning work on MINISTRY's 16th album. More details will be coming soon.

For the upcoming tour dates, Jourgensen will be joined by drummer Roy Mayorga, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D'Amour and keyboardist John Bechdel.

MINISTRY spring 2023 headline tour dates:

April 20 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

April 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

April 23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

April 25 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

April 26 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

April 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

April 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 30 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

May 03 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

May 04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hal

May 05 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

May 06 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde

May 07 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 09 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

May 11 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station

May 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest*

* Indicates a festival date where Gary Numan and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY are not playing

Born in 1981 in Chicago, MINISTRY has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, MINISTRY was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the 1980s. MINISTRY's output began with four 12-inch singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP "With Sympathy" in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did MINISTRY, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums "Twitch" (1986),"The Land of Rape And Honey" (1988),and "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste" (1989). With the release of "Psalm 69: The Way To Succeed And The Way To Suck Eggs" (1992),MINISTRY hit an all-time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, MINISTRY has been nominated for a Grammy Award six times. Eight more albums would follow before an indefinite break in 2013, only to be unearthed again in 2018 with "AmeriKKKant", continuing to reflect Jourgensen's views on the frightening state of society and politics. The band's latest effort, "Moral Hygiene", came out in 2021 on Nuclear Blast Records.

Photo by Derick Smith