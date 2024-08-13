  • facebook
MNEMIC Returns To Live Stage For First Time In 19 Years

August 13, 2024

Danish djent metal pioneers MNEMIC returned to the stage for the first time in nearly 20 years, reigniting the fire that put them on the world map in the early 2000s. The band performed last weekend at the Dark River Festival in Finland, sharing the stage with such iconic acts as KATATONIA and EXODUS.

This highly anticipated performance marked the reunion of MNEMIC's original lineup, including the return of frontman Michael Bøgballe, who last performed with the band in 2005 before stepping away to focus on family. Fans were treated to an unforgettable setlist, featuring tracks from their first two albums, "The Audio Injected Soul" (2004) and "Mechanical Spin Phenomena" (2003),both of which defined the band's sound and solidified their place in metal history.

The audience, many of whom had waited nearly two decades for this moment, responded with overwhelming emotion. Comments flooded social media, with fans expressing their elation: "Pure love, so overwhelmed that I shook and cried during taking photos in the front," and "Dude, I've been waiting for this for too long, about 20 years!" Another fan declared, "What a show!!"

Fans from the USA, Japan, and across Europe are eagerly asking when they can expect to see MNEMIC in their home countries.

With this return, MNEMIC has hinted that this is just the beginning and there is more to come.

"Mechanical Spin Phenomena" and "Audio Injected Soul" are characterized by their distinctive mechanical, palm-muted style and powerful choruses, which later influenced and laid groundwork for some of today's djent bands.

With a devoted fan base spanning an impressive 150 countries, MNEMIC's music continues to reverberate with audiences across the globe.

