MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Announces New Album 'Decades', Shares 'Playing God' Single Featuring COREY TAYLOR

Platinum-selling, Scranton, Pennsylvania powerhouse MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will release a new album, "Decades", on July 17 via Roadrunner Records.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE are at home in the dark. For over 20 years, the quintet — Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums),and Justin Morrow (bass) — have resided in their own shadowy corner of alternative music and culture. The group's uncanny alchemy of metal, hardcore, goth, industrial, and electronic has magnetically attracted an ardent audience, fueling a quiet rise out of the Rust Belt and into arenas as a headlining force of nature. Their D.I.Y. work ethic drives the evolution of an immersive world where stunning visuals match the scope of the sound.

The collective come full circle on their seventh full-length offering "Decades". For as much as it conjures their signature style, the LP sees them continue to confidently cut a path through uncharted territory, spreading a little darkness in their wake.

Today, the band has also dropped the lyric video for the ferocious new single "Playing God", featuring a guest appearance by SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor. Watch the lyric video for the track below.

"I can't believe how aggressive Corey sounds," Chris Motionless declares. "It's an observational commentary on toxic Internet culture and the people who perpetuate it. The Internet has gotten worse and worse to the point where only negativity, hatred, and lies are at the forefront of everything you see. It's very frustrating because I thought social media was supposed to be a mechanism to connect, but all it does is divide."

"Decades" features several high-profile and eclectic guest appearances. In addition to Taylor, Sklyar Grey and DARK DIVINE's Anthony Martinez also feature on the album.

The band recorded "Decades" in upstate New York and Los Angeles with co-producers Drew Fulk and Justin "JD" deBlieck and ultimately incorporated their past, present, and future sounds into one cohesive sound. This is MOTIONLESS at their very best.

"We were never afraid to take risks," observes Chris. "This band has not only lasted two decades, but we've also outlasted all of the obstacles we've faced. We're still grinding. No matter how far we expand the universe that is MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, we're going to preserve the heart, soul, and roots of where we came from. We are never going to abandon heartfelt, emotional, and heavy songs. We are never going to abandon what mattered to us the most when we started. We're finding new ways to emphasize those stories with exciting sounds and looks, but the vision is the same. It's always been this grand, dramatic, and theatrical entity. I'm proud we haven't gotten comfortable."

He finishes: "'Decades' is definitely heavier than some of our past albums. Our current world bred more aggressive energy, anger, and resistance."

"Decades" track listing:

01. Decades

02. log_in//crash_out

03. R.I.P. (feat. Skylar Grey)

04. Fight Like Hell

05. Playing God (feat. Corey Taylor)

06. All That I've Ever Known

07. Blood Rave (feat. Anthony Martinez)

08. Love At First Bite

09. Count Back From Zero

10. Blood Pact

11. Afraid Of The Dark

12. Sunglasses At Night

13. Hollywood (bonus track)

14. Fight Like Hell (feat. Outlier) (bonus track)

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE are currently touring arenas with BRING ME THE HORIZON and just tore the roof off of New York City's Madison Square Garden. The band will next return to the road on the headline "The Sweat And Blood Tour" this July, with support from LORNA SHORE, FIT FOR A KING and STATIC DRESS.

The North American tour is the band's first American headlining tour in nearly three years and kicks off on July 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with stops in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, and more before wrapping up on August 15 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It also includes a stop at Red Rocks, the band's first time headlining the venue.