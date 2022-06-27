MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES And ICE NINE KILLS Announce Summer 2022 Leg Of 'Trinity Of Terror' Tour

After a widely celebrated sold-out run earlier this year, ICE NINE KILLS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE have announced that they will reunite this summer for a second leg of their triple co-headline North American tour, "Trinity Of Terror". The new tour dates will see three of the biggest names in modern hard rock once again bringing their incendiary live shows to the same stage each night along with special guests CROWN THE EMPIRE.

The upcoming dates, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, is set to kick off on September 3 at Omaha's Liberty First Credit Union Arena and make stops in Cleveland, Scranton, Asheville, Milwaukee and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Cincinnati's ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center September 18. Fans will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET with all remaining tickets going on sale to the public on Thursday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

For tickets and more information, visit www.trinityofterrortour.com.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and ICE NINE KILLS "Trinity Of Terror" leg 2 tour dates

Aug. 30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

Sep. 03 - Omaha, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Sep. 04 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

Sep. 06 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

Sep. 07 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sep. 09 - Scranton, PA - Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep. 10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

Sep. 11 - Asheville, NC - Exploreasheville.com Arena

Sep. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Sep. 14 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 16 - Bonner Springs, MO - Azura Amphitheater

Sep. 17 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena

Sep. 18 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

# Radio show

* Festival date

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album, "Scoring The End Of The World", was released on June 10 via Roadrunner. The LP marks MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's first full-length body of work since 2019's "Disguise". The latter has quietly made a major impact on rock music and culture. The single "Another Life" stands out as MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's most-streamed song ever with over 23 million YouTube views on the music video.

Having recently wrapped its massively successful triple-co-headline "Trinity Of Terror" tour with BLACK VEIL BRIDES and ICE NINE KILLS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is set to make several U.S. festival appearances this year with anticipated performances slated for Sacramento, California's Aftershock festival (October 7) and Las Vegas, Nevada's When We Were Young festival (October 22, October 23, October 29). Additional upcoming international dates for MOTIONLESS IN WHITE include a summer run in Australia with I PREVAIL and then a 2023 European tour with BEARTOOTH.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' latest album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", came out last October via Sumerian Records. The third concept LP from BLACK VEIL BRIDES and the band's most-ambitious release to date is comprised of a dozen tracks, including the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 Active Rock single "Scarlet Cross".

The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.

ICE NINE KILLS' phenomenally successful album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" was released in October 2021. The LP scored ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 position (No. 18) on the Billboard 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, and hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums, and Album Sales charts.