  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE To Perform Entire 'Reincarnate' Album At 2024 'Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest'

April 30, 2024

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2024, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has announced a very special Halloween homecoming in Pennsylvania. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they will return for their second annual Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest on October 31 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The festival will feature a headlining set from MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, who will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of their breakthrough album "Reincarnate" by playing the LP in full along with fan favorites from their catalog.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available starting Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. local with general on-sale beginning Friday, May 3r at 10:00 a.m. local time. Furthermore, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will announce support bands for the festival in the coming weeks.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE harnessed the power of an unholy union between industrial metal dissonance, spellbinding gothic pop bombast, and big screen-worthy iconography to emerge as 21st century rock’s most iconoclastic and cinematic force. Climbing out of the shadows of the rustbelt in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the group have tirelessly earned the undying allegiance of a devout worldwide audience one record at a time.

With over one billion cumulative streams and views to date, they have notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart with "Reincarnate" (2014),"Graveyard Shift" (2017),"Disguise" (2019) and their latest effort, "Scoring The End Of The World" (2022),the latter debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's second biggest sales week ever. "Scoring The End Of The World" is highlighted by the singles "Masterpiece" which reached No. 1 at Active Rock radio, becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format, and "Werewolf", which reached Top 10 at Active Rock radio and an impressive one million music video views in just four days after its debut.

With guests as diverse as Bryan Garris of KNOCKED LOOSE, Caleb Shomo of BEARTOOTH, and video game composer Mick Gordon, "Scoring The End Of The World" finds the group's vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood.

Last September, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)", a special deluxe reissue of the band's celebrated album "Scoring The End Of The World", which sees the < Chris "Motionless" Cerulli-fronted outfit expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks, including "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix)" and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection".

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" is available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants, including black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).

Find more on Motionless in white
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).