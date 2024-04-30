MOTIONLESS IN WHITE To Perform Entire 'Reincarnate' Album At 2024 'Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest'

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2024, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has announced a very special Halloween homecoming in Pennsylvania. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they will return for their second annual Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest on October 31 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The festival will feature a headlining set from MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, who will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of their breakthrough album "Reincarnate" by playing the LP in full along with fan favorites from their catalog.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available starting Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. local with general on-sale beginning Friday, May 3r at 10:00 a.m. local time. Furthermore, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will announce support bands for the festival in the coming weeks.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE harnessed the power of an unholy union between industrial metal dissonance, spellbinding gothic pop bombast, and big screen-worthy iconography to emerge as 21st century rock’s most iconoclastic and cinematic force. Climbing out of the shadows of the rustbelt in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the group have tirelessly earned the undying allegiance of a devout worldwide audience one record at a time.

With over one billion cumulative streams and views to date, they have notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart with "Reincarnate" (2014),"Graveyard Shift" (2017),"Disguise" (2019) and their latest effort, "Scoring The End Of The World" (2022),the latter debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's second biggest sales week ever. "Scoring The End Of The World" is highlighted by the singles "Masterpiece" which reached No. 1 at Active Rock radio, becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format, and "Werewolf", which reached Top 10 at Active Rock radio and an impressive one million music video views in just four days after its debut.

With guests as diverse as Bryan Garris of KNOCKED LOOSE, Caleb Shomo of BEARTOOTH, and video game composer Mick Gordon, "Scoring The End Of The World" finds the group's vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood.

Last September, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)", a special deluxe reissue of the band's celebrated album "Scoring The End Of The World", which sees the < Chris "Motionless" Cerulli-fronted outfit expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks, including "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix)" and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection".

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" is available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants, including black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).