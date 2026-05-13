MÖTLEY CRÜE Announces 'Crücial Crüe 1981-1989' Limited-Edition Picture Disc Box Set

MÖTLEY CRÜE is gearing up to hit stages across North America this summer on "The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins" tour. The band's first extensive touring in two years will see them hit 35 cities with dates in July, August, and September, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of MÖTLEY CRÜE's groundbreaking 2006 "Carnival Of Sins" tour with a reimagined show and updated setlist. $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative to support students with hands-on programs in music and the arts.

To get you ready for the summer tour kick-off, MÖTLEY CRÜE has announced a limited-edition picture disc box set, "Crücial Crüe 1981-1989". It will be available via BMG on July 10 as a 5LP picture disc set, 5CD picture disc replica set, and ultra-limited 250 unit hand-numbered Crüeseum exclusive featuring a reverse color outer box.

"Crücial Crüe 1981-1989" includes MÖTLEY CRÜE's iconic first five studio albums, which have sold a combined 30 million copies globally: "Too Fast For Love" (1981; platinum U.S.),"Shout At The Devil" (1983; four times platinum U.S.),"Theatre Of Pain" (1985; four times platinum U.S.),"Girls Girls Girls" (1987; four times platinum U.S.) and "Dr. Feelgood" (1989; six times platinum U.S.).

Contained on these albums are timeless tracks that shaped a generation, created a genre and are still featured in the band's setlist to this day, including "Live Wire", "Too Fast For Love", "Shout At The Devil", "Looks That Kill", "Home Sweet Home", "Smokin' In The Boys Room", "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Wild Side", "Dr. Feelgood", "Kickstart My Heart", "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and many more.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's music continues to find new fans and affect popular culture through continued placements in movies, TV shows, video games, commercials and sporting events worldwide. "Home Sweet Home" most recently is featured prominently in the trailer for "Bus Boys" (starring Theo Von and David Spade) while "Kickstart My Heart" marks a second year as the official theme for NASCAR's IndyCar race series. The track has also been featured in high-profile moments during the recent NFL Draft and continues to energize audiences throughout the current NHL playoffs, reinforcing the timeless appeal and adrenaline-fueled spirit of the CRÜE's sound.

Coming soon: "Crüe 45 RPM - The Singles Collection", an ultra-limited, hand-numbered, foil-packaged series of 10-inch vinyl, available only at the Crüeseum.

In addition to MÖTLEY CRÜE celebrating its 45th anniversary, the holy grail for music collectors, the Leathür Records original 1981 version of the band's debut album, "Too Fast For Love", also turns 45 this year.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's 33-city Live Nation-produced tour will kick off on July 17, 2026 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at the Pavilion at Star Lake and will feature support acts EXTREME and TESLA.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas residency launched on September 12, 2025 and at Dolby Live at Park MGM and ran through October 3, 2025. The shows had initially been set for spring 2025 but were rescheduled after frontman Vince Neil revealed he had suffered a stroke around Christmas 2024.

In September 2025, Vince revealed that he had actually had a series of strokes before he suffered the "big one" in his sleep 2024 Christmas night, rendering him unable to get out of bed when he woke up the next day.

When MÖTLEY CRÜE originally postponed the Las Vegas residency, the band said it was because Neil needed a "medical procedure," but offered no further details.

Guitarist John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's original guitarist Mick Mars.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, in April 2023 the now-75-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in the summer of 2022 that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.