MOTÖRHEAD And ROB ZOMBIE To Headline WARGAMING's 'Metal Fest' In 'World Of Tanks Modern Armor'

Brace yourself for the ultimate metal experience, as Wargaming is back with the biggest and loudest music event of the year: Metal Fest. This summer, World Of Tanks Modern Armor is bringing a heavy dose of hard-rock insanity that'll blow your mind!

The wait is over as Metal Fest announces its headliners: the legendary MOTÖRHEAD, featuring the "Ace Of Spades" himself, Lemmy Kilmister, and horror rock icon Rob Zombie. Both musical giants bring their unique sounds and styles to the adrenaline-fueled tank vs. tank combat of World Of Tanks Modern Armor. The epic event kicks off on July 30 and runs through August 20, promising three weeks of intense action for players to experience.

"Modern technology has enabled us to have Lemmy fully integrated into the game, which felt appropriate given that this is exactly the sort of game he played and avidly enjoyed," said MOTÖRHEAD.

"MOTÖRHEAD guided the development of both the Warpig and Lemmy voices. For Lemmy, it was obvious that using a sound-alike would lack an important level of authenticity", stated Brendan Blewett, audio director of World Of Tanks Modern Armor. "So, we collaborated with the band to create an A.I. emulation of Lemmy's voice, based on original voice samples from his private unpublished archives, including interviews and raw in-booth recordings."

MOTÖRHEAD fans are in for a treat. Ready for action is a brand-new tank inspired by the anthem "Ace Of Spades"; players can also get a skin for the FV107 Scimitar tank that honors the song "Bomber". Commanding these metal beasts are two fully voiced 3D commanders: Lemmy himself and MOTÖRHEAD's mascot Warpig. Additionally, 2D commanders of the MOTÖRHEAD bandmembers are at the ready, alongside a collection of seriously cool cosmetic items and goodies.

The maestro of the musically macabre, the sultan of shock rock, Rob Zombie is also joining the line up. Tankers will dominate the battlefield with Rob Zombie-themed in-game content, including a new tank and a skin for the M53/M55, naturally based on his two most famous hits, "Dragula" and "Superbeast". Rob Zombie himself will be available as 3D commander along with some exclusive cosmetic items to make the tank even more sinister.

And for all the headbangers who rocked out last year, the titans from Metal Fest are back for August! All tankers favorite IRON MAIDEN, MEGADETH and SABATON offerings will be making a comeback for a limited time.

So, gear up, tune in, and get ready to rock the battlefield like never before. This year Metal Fest in World Of Tanks Modern Armor is gonna be a party for the ages.

