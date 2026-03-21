NASHVILLE PUSSY Announces '10 Inches Of Pussy Season 1' EP, First New Music In Eight Years

Hard rock veterans NASHVILLE PUSSY will release their first new music in eight years, a four-song EP called "10 Inches Of Pussy Season 1", on May 22 via Slinging Pig Records.

Recorded the way rock 'n' roll was meant to be — fully analog — "10 Inches Of Pussy Season 1" features NASHVILLE PUSSY founders Blaine Cartwright (vocals, rhythm guitar) and Ruyter Suys (lead guitar) alongside powerhouse drummer Dusty Watson (THE SONICS, AGENT ORANGE, Dick Dale, Lita Ford),whose hard-hitting style pushes the band’s sound to new levels of quivering intensity, and longtime bassist Bonnie Buitrago.

Track listing:

01. KSFM

02. Jacking Off And Taking Names

03. Gonna Do It Some More

04. Hard Road

Raised on a diet of Marshall stacks, Gibson guitars, Jack Daniel's and weed, NASHVILLE PUSSY is the bastard offspring of foul-mouthed, demented, hillbilly, ice-cream man Blaine Cartwright and tractor-driving, nude art school model, guitar prodigy Ruyter Suys.

Born deep in the Baptist Bible Belt of Kentucky, USA, Cartwright used the RAMONES and THE NEW YORK DOLLS to maintain sanity. Meanwhile in Vancouver, Canada, eight-year-old hippie kid Ruyter Suys picked up her father's guitar and started playing along with LED ZEPPELIN and Jimi Hendrix.

"We got married on a dare after dropping acid. NASHVILLE PUSSY is our baby," says Suys.

Hitting the road trippin', NASHVILLE PUSSY quickly gained a reputation for being like "AC/DC with a female Angus Young" in Ruyter's blues-meets-punk frenzied guitar solos and Blaine's hilarious "jailhouse nursery rhyme" lyrics. Rowdy and unpretentious, NASHVILLE PUSSY got voted "best local band" in opposite ends of the country their first year of touring.

NASHVILLE PUSSY's debut album, "Let Them Eat Pussy", was recorded and mixed in five days for $3,000, picked up by Mercury Records for a million dollar-contract during a signing freeze. Their track "Fried Chicken And Coffee" was soon nominated for a Grammy, for "Best Metal Performance".

Six studio albums later, the band has now played in front of hundreds of thousands of fans in nearly forty countries, sharing stages with some of the biggest bands on the planet, including ZZ TOP, MARILYN MANSON, SLAYER, IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and, of course, MOTÖRHEAD, with whom they've played every rock outpost from Asia to Europe alongside, time and again.

"If there's been a better band than NASHVILLE PUSSY to open for MOTÖRHEAD, I've never heard them," MOTÖRHEAD icon Lemmy once said.

NASHVILLE PUSSY's latest album, "Pleased To Eat You", came out in September 2018 via earMUSIC. The effort was recorded with producer Daniel Rey (RAMONES, WHITE ZOMBIE, Ronnie Spector and RAGING SLAB) and studio engineer David Barrick (BLACK STONE CHERRY, THE KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS, MARSHALL TUCKER BAND).

"We are rock 'n' rolls' dirty little secret — blissfully outliving musical trends we never knew existed," Suys said. "More than ever, everyone needs to escape to a place where they can pretend they don't give a shit, let their hair down and get loud, sweaty and dirty. NASHVILLE PUSSY provides that unpretentious refuge. Everyone is welcome — just don't dress up 'cause it's gonna get messy."

Image credit: G Man