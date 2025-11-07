NICKELBACK Collaborates With Country Band SHENANDOAH On New Version Of 'The Church On Cumberland Road'

Grammy Award-winning country band SHENANDOAH and multi-platinum, diamond-certified rock group NICKELBACK are headed for a nostalgic trip down the Cumberland Road. Today, genres collide as the two bands join forces on a dynamic new rendition of SHENANDOAH's classic hit "The Church On Cumberland Road" (8 Track Entertainment).

Over the past few months, SHENANDOAH and NICKELBACK performed together on multiple major country music festivals. After meeting on the tour trail, the collab was spawned, and the rest is history.

"First, let me say that it's always a great opportunity to befriend those in the music industry, regardless of the genre," shares SHENANDOAH lead singer Marty Raybon. "NICKELBACK's Chad Kroeger and I had the chance to talk about their music and ours and the parallels of some of the tunes that could be swapped out on the setlists. The idea came up, and after a few text messages, we were off and running with what is one of the coolest things we've ever done. SHENANDOAH and NICKELBACK. Who would have thunk it."

"We've always had a deep respect for the artists who came before us, and SHENANDOAH is one of those bands that helped define an era," says Chad Kroeger of NICKELBACK. "Getting the chance to collaborate with them on 'The Church On Cumberland Road' was an absolute blast. It's a song that feels as vibrant today as it did when it first came out."

An animated music video, created by Cartuna, accompanies today's arrival of the single. The video recreates SHENANDOAH's original 1989 version and adds Kroeger into the mix. Watch it below.

With a legacy spanning decades, SHENANDOAH remains one of country music's most enduring and influential bands. Known for their rich harmonies and heartfelt storytelling, the Grammy-, CMA- and ACM Award-winning group has delivered timeless hits like "Two Dozen Roses", "The Church On Cumberland Road", "Next To You, Next To Me", "Sunday In The South", "I Want To Be Loved Like That" and "Somewhere In The Vicinity Of The Heart". A multi-platinum-selling powerhouse with over a billion career streams, SHENANDOAH's music continues to resonate across generations. The band's recent collaborations have reignited fan excitement — "Two Dozen Roses" featuring Luke Combs and "Sunday In The South" featuring Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan both soared to No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart, proving the band's influence is as strong as ever.

2023 Canadian Music Hall Of Fame recipients, and diamond-certified selling group NICKELBACK were named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Far Away", "Rockstar" and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000s decade, behind only THE BEATLES. Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was the most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000s, according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins. Amongst all of these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve Juno Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million diehard and adoring fans.