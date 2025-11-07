SADUS Releases Music Video For 'Pain' From 'The Shadow Inside' Album

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends SADUS have released the official music video for the song "Pain". The track is taken from the band's first album in 16 years, "The Shadow Inside", which came out in November 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.

SADUS vocalist/guitarist Darren Travis comments: "Pain is validation. Pain is the ultimate proof of existence. It's not just a symptom — it's a signal that we're alive, feeling and fighting. In a world that often numbs or denies emotion, pain becomes the most honest expression. Our inner demons evoke a sense of willingly confronting torment. This isn't passive suffering — it's active engagement with darkness. The fire symbolizes both destruction and purification. Defiance against anguish.

"Despite the overwhelming presence of suffering, I refuse to be ruled by it," he adds. "Pain is acknowledged, but not allowed to dominate. Pain... though sharp and dangerous, can be a source of creativity. Artists, thinkers, and survivors often channel their suffering into something transformative.

"'Pain' isn't just about hurting — it's about what hurting reveals, what it demands, and what it can become."

Reunited in 2017, SADUS spent several years writing "The Shadow Inside" at their own pace, impervious to outside trends and influences, and finished recording with Juan Urteaga (EXODUS, TESTAMENT, MACHINE HEAD) at Trident Studios.

Featuring ominous artwork by accomplished artist Travis Smith (FLESHGOD APOCALPYSE, OPETH),"The Shadow Inside" is a contemporary thrash classic with colossal, groove-laden riffs at break-neck rhythm and blistering solos.

SADUS unleashed the first single from "The Shadow Inside", a song called "It's The Sickness", in late 2022. The record's next track, "Ride The Knife", came out in September 2023.

"The Shadow Inside" track listing:

01. First Blood

02. Scorched And Burnt

03. It's The Sickness

04. Ride The Knife

05. Anarchy

06. The Devil In Me

07. Pain

08. No Peace

09. New Beginnings

10. The Shadow Inside

Regarding why "The Shadow Inside" was completed as a duo, with Travis and SADUS's founding drummer Jon Allen, Darren told Chad Bowar of Heavy Music HQ: "It is a huge undertaking to write a whole SADUS album, and with me, I have been playing guitar on and off with my schedule. I believe that it is frustrating for Steve [DiGiorgio, longtime SADUS bassist] because of my on-and-off schedule of practicing. And he is extremely busy with all of his endeavors. We just couldn't get it together time wise. Jon, on the other hand, moved into my house for a year or so, so we had plenty of time together to write music, which was a total blessing looking back. When it came time to record, Steve said he was not available, so we pushed on without him. We did not bring anyone into the mix out of respect for Steve. We couldn't have used the name of SADUS if we have new people, so just two Mohicans left as of now."

On the topic of what led to the reactivation of SADUS, Darren said: "I had a new app on my phone that really helped me get going on writing new riffs and playing guitar again on my phone. It got me reinspired to bust out some really good goodnessess. No one in the house had to listen to me riffing out on an amp; it's all digital — awesome."