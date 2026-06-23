NIGHT RANGER's KELLY KEAGY is 'Definitely Thinking About' Writing His Autobiography

In a new interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, Kelly Keagy, the drummer, co-lead vocalist and co-founder of long-running rock band NIGHT RANGER, was asked if he has ever thought about writing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes. I'm definitely thinking about doing that, because… Somebody brought it up to me maybe six months ago. My niece, who's writing my brother's — her father's — memoirs. So my older brother Jim, his daughter is doing that, Karen Shaver, and she was doing that for him. And then she said, 'Did you ever think about doing that?' And I said, 'Well, why don't we do one about the family?' And so that was when I started to think about, yeah, man, how things happened with me, when I was seven or eight years old, playing with the neighborhood kids, and how that came about. And then junior high, high school. There were all these events that happened that were incredibly… So it was, like, I started to back into it and go, 'Man, that would be incredible, that would just be incredible to do that.' So I'm definitely thinking about doing it."

Keagy started out his career as a drummer, but over the years gained experience in many aspects of the music business. The day after Kelly graduated high school, he packed his bags and left home to pursue being a full-time drummer. After years of playing the club circuit, he became the touring drummer for the San Francisco band RUBICON. Along with fellow members Jack Blades and Brad Gillis, he formed the band NIGHT RANGER in 1979. They became one of the most popular mainstream hard rock bands of the mid-1980s. NIGHT RANGER's first album, "Dawn Patrol", released in 1982, reached No. 38 on the U.S. chart and sold over one million copies. Yet it was 1983's "Midnight Madness" that established the band as a commercial force. Featuring the hits "(You Can Still) Rock In America" and "Sister Christian", the record peaked at No. 15 and sold over two million copies. The 1985 album "7 Wishes" was even more successful, reaching No. 10 on the charts and selling over three million copies. Their most recent studio release, "ATBPO", came out in 2021.

NIGHT RANGER will release "Best Of" on August 28 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP features newly remixed and remastered versions of classic hits spanning NIGHT RANGER's illustrious career, alongside some standout tracks from the band's more recent releases.

Few bands have defined the sound of American melodic rock quite like NIGHT RANGER. From the soaring anthem of "Sister Christian" to the thunderous riffs of "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" and fan favorites like "You Can Still) Rock In America", "Best Of" captures the very essence of their decades-long career — now refreshed for 2026.

"Best Of" also features two bonus tracks that make this collection of songs truly special: a fresh take on "Wasted Time" recorded live off the floor at Sweetwater Studios, also accompanied by an exclusive music video, and a festive live performance of "Feliz Navidad" that showcases the band's playful side.

NIGHT RANGER's current lineup consists of Jack Blades (bass and vocals),Kelly Keagy (drums and vocals),Brad Gillis (guitars),Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (guitars).