NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Rips 'Organized Religion' For 'Causing The Worst Genocides And Most Horrible Situations In The History Of Mankind'

In a new interview with Brocarde, NIGHTWISH's Dutch-born vocalist Floor Jansen, who resides in Sweden with her husband, SABATON drummer Hannes Van Dahl, confirmed that she grew up around religion, even though she was never a strong believer. "It was there, but I guess from the get-go I really started to wonder what… There was so much contr[adiction]," she explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "On one hand, they say that God is about love, and you come into church, and the first thing you see is a dead man nailed to a cross that has suffered tremendously. And if that is not horrible enough, it's done because of your sins. So you're even supposed to feel guilty for it. I'm sorry — where is this love? Then I need to eat his body, drink his blood. I think it's fucking disgusting — pardon my French.

"I think I took the whole thing way too literal because the whole story behind it was so far away from the image that that man and the sins and the horror of hell and the threat, the constant threat that you have to believe, that the more I learned about religion, the more I came to feel, like, okay, so we're basing certain wisdom on a book written by someone thousands of years ago, [with] interpretation after interpretation, for some people taking completely literal, leading to all kinds of trouble," she continued. "Not to mention organized religion, which is just causing the worst genocides and most horrible situations in the history of mankind.

"There is no love. And if that is the higher power, then I think it's maybe a manmade desire to control," Floor added. "And it has nothing to do with the previous conversation where there might be a power that we do not really understand yet. But I do think in general, whether you're highly sensitive or not, whether you live now or throughout all history, we have the tendency to want to believe there's something more than we are. And where that comes from, I haven't really gotten an answer to that, but I do believe there is something out there that we just haven't understood yet."

In November 2022, Floor revealed that she was "cancer free" after undergoing surgery to have a tumor removed following a breast cancer diagnosis. At the time, she wrote on social media that "the surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasn't spread!"

Floor's debut solo album, "Paragon", arrived in March 2023.

As part of NIGHTWISH, Jansen has landed two No. 1 albums in Finland, and Top Five albums in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Born in the Netherlands, Jansen joined her first band, one of the world's first symphonic metal bands, AFTER FOREVER, when she was only 16 years old. The group went on to release five albums from 2000 to 2007, before they broke up in 2009.

Jansen's next band, REVAMP, released two albums in 2010 and 2013, before she joined NIGHTWISH as a full-time member.

NIGHTWISH's first album with Jansen as the lead singer was 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", which landed in Top 10s around the world. This was followed by 2020's "Human. :II: Nature.", which was also an international success, and 2024's "Yesterwynde".

Jansen has toured extensively with the band and appeared on three of NIGHTWISH's live albums "Showtime, Storytime", "Vehicle Of Spirit" and "Decades: Live In Buenos Aires".

In October 2023, Jansen and Van Dahl welcomed their second child, Lucy. Jansen and Van Dahl also have an eight-year-old daughter named Freja, who was born on March 15, 2017.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe