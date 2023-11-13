NIKKI SIXX Opens Up About Two 'Scary' And 'Beyond Alarming' Stalker Situations

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx says that he has been stalked and harassed by at least two people in recent years.

The 64-year-old musician, who resides in Wyoming with his wife Courtney Sixx and their daughter Ruby, 4, took to his social media earlier today (Monday, November 13) to write: "Like many other public figures, myself and my family were harassed and threatened by a stalker. A deranged woman from Tennessee, who I have never met or seen before, targeted my wife and child with threats of death and bodily harm. This was not some Internet troll but someone who was convinced that she was somehow connected to me. Her harassment went on for a long time and got progressively more scary, forcing me to go to court several times and obtain restraining orders. She violated the restraining orders multiple times. As a result, the court found the conduct serious enough to hold her in contempt of court and order that she be arrested.

"I want to thank the judge, the court staff and my legal team for protecting my family.

"Now another stalker from a different part of the country started doing the same thing, going so far as to travel to my house and threaten our lives again," he continued. "The FBI is currently investigating.

"It's one thing to threaten my safety but when it comes to serious threats against my wife and children, it just becomes beyond alarming. They do not deserve this.

"Thank you to the FBI, law enforcement, the detectives and the legal and court system for treating these threats with the severity and urgency they require. I will go to any lengths to protect my family."

Thousands of celebrities across the world are occasionally confronted by fanatics who give them intimidating attention.

Earlier this year, research published in the journal PLOS by Idaho State University identified factors that are associated with the tendency to engage in stalking, such as having frequent personal thoughts about a favorite celebrity and being prone to boredom.

Another study showed almost half of the threatening fan letters had writers that believed they already had some kind of personal relationship with the celebrity, perceiving themselves as a friend or acquaintance.

Sixx and his family moved to Wyoming in 2020, leaving Los Angeles, a city he had called home since MÖTLEY CRÜE's earliest days. He later said in an interview that the city was starting to feel overpopulated.

Photo courtesy of Jason Shaltz / SiriusXM