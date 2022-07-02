NILE Parts Ways With Bassist/Vocalist BRAD PARRIS

South Carolina's Egyptian-themed death metal titans NILE have announced the departure of bassist/vocalist Brad Parris.

On Friday (July 1), NILE released the following statement via social media: "It's time for us to share with our fans and the metal community that Brad Parris is leaving NILE this year. This is something that we have known about and have been working together with Brad through the transition.

"Brad has been an exemplary band member of NILE since 2015, conducting himself at all times with professionalism and integrity. He is parting under the absolute best of terms to focus on other projects and family concerns. Our friendship and brotherhood remain as strong as ever, and we wish him only the best as he continues his musical journey in life.

"NILE's touring and recording commitments remain in effect. It is natural for a band that's been going strong for 25+ years to have changes and we promise our fans to stay as true and brutal as ever!

"At this time we have a few strong candidates for bass/vocals, however any persons interested in auditioning should email [email protected]"

NILE guitarist/vocalist Brian Kingsland sat out the band's recent U.S. tour in order to spend time with his newborn son. Filling in for him was Scott Eames (THY ANTICHRIST, NEVALRA).

Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends NILE have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism.

NILE's ninth studio album, "Vile Nilotic Rites", was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who had worked with the band for over 10 years.

Last September, NILE announced that it had signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.

Photo credit: Francesco Desmaele