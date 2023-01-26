OBITUARY Announces May 2023 U.S. Tour With IMMOLATION

Florida death metal veterans OBITUARY will embark on a North American tour in the spring. The trek, which will feature support from IMMOLATION, BLOOD INCANTATION and INGROWN, will kick off on April 28 and end in late May. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Apr 28 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Apr 29 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

May 01 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 04 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

May 05 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East

May 06 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

May 07 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 09 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

May 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

May 11 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

May 12 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

May 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 15 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

May 16 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

May 18 - Berkley, CA @ UC Theatre

May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

May 20 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

May 22 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

May 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

May 28 - Louisville, KY @ Headliner Music Hall

* No IMMOLATION

OBITUARY released its latest studio album, "Dying Of Everything", on January 13 via Relapse Records.

OBITUARY drummer Donald Tardy recently told Metal Wani about "Dying Of Everything": "Somehow magically all the stars lined up for us. We took a long time writing this record. We don't ever force ourselves into songs; we let the songs find us. But once we really got down to it and started writing and putting the songs together, we were excited right from the beginning. We were, like, 'Holy shit, man. We've got something going on here.' And then, of course, when we were done with the recording, the actual tracking of the songs, we sent it to our boy Joe Cincotta, and he's been our live engineer for 15 years, but he's also done the last three albums with OBITUARY at his studio up there in New York City, Full Force Studios. So, just perfect chemistry we've got going on right now. The band's on fire. I think we played our instruments well. We played clean on this record, which makes engineers' lives very easy. It was very easy, from what Joe said, to produce this album 'cause we handed him product that was heavy but clean and well performed. So [I'm] super, super stoked on this album."

In February 2022, Donald told Finland's Chaoszine about the musical direction of the follow-up to OBITUARY's 2017 self-titled effort: "It is fucking awesome. It is OBITUARY, absolutely 100 percent, meat and potatoes, but with Ken's [Andrews, lead guitar] influence and him being able to write a few songs with me on this one, he brings a much more old-school thrash metal feel. So it's fresh, it's killer, it's exciting on some of those songs, but then also the meat and potatoes, there are some songs that are so heavy on this record, man. I'm so proud of it. I can't wait for people to hear it. And the production — we recorded it at our studio and then we sent it off to Joe Cincotta, my boy who's done the last four albums with us. He did an amazing job; the sound of this record is fantastic."

In March 2021, John Tardy told France's United Rock Nations about what fans can expect from OBITUARY's new LP: "I think it's just gonna sound like OBITUARY. [Laughs] You know us — we're kind of cavemen; we don't like to evolve too much. We like to change it up and do a little here and there, but we're getting too old to change too much, I think. So as long as it's heavy and pounding, then that's what you can expect."

Last year, Decibel Books released "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", the fully authorized biography of OBITUARY. In the book, David E. Gehlke — author of "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" and "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost" — provides an unprecedented look at the death metal legends through all-new, in-depth interviews with bandmembers past and present, recording engineers, scene contemporaries and music industry veterans who've worked directly with the band throughout OBITUARY's nearly four-decade career. Packed with hundreds of rare and never-before-seen photos, as well as a foreword from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA),the 328-page hardcover "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary" is exclusively available for order via decibelmagazine.com.

Photo credit: Tim Hubbard