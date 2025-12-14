OBLIVEON Recruits TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DIGIORGIO For Long-Awaited New Album

OBLIVEON, the acclaimed progressive metal band, has parted ways with bassist Antoine Baril. Playing bass on the group's long-awaited new album will be Steve DiGiorgio, widely renowned as a pioneer on the fretless bass in heavy metal music, having been the bassist of TESTAMENT, DEATH and SADUS, among others. Within his genre, DiGiorgio is respected for his playing skills, versatility and incredible technique. He has more than 40 studio album recordings and over 30 years of touring the world.

On Saturday (December 13),OBLIVEON released the following statement via social media: "After a year together and three fun shows this summer filled with great memories, we want to share that Antoine will not be part of our future adventures.

"Antoine is an exceptional musician and a wonderful person. We've shared some truly great moments, both on stage and off, and we're deeply grateful for his time, energy, and talent throughout this past year.

"As our respective projects have become increasingly demanding, our paths naturally took different directions.

"We sincerely wish Antoine the very best in all his upcoming musical endeavors. He'll always remain a part of the OBLIVEON story.

"Looking ahead, the bass sessions planned for December will continue as scheduled with our friend Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT). Steve and the band have known each other since the late '80s, during his early days with SADUS, and have maintained a strong friendship ever since. Working together now feels like a natural continuation of that long-standing connection.

"Steve is currently at the studio recording bass tracks for the new album, and we're excited to share this next chapter with you."

OBLIVEON has been a fixture in the Canadian and international metal scene since the late 1980s, with a unique sound that blends intricate guitar riffs, technical drumming, and soaring vocals. The band's previous albums, including "From This Day Forward", "Nemesis", "Cybervoid" and "Carnivore Mothermouth", have received critical acclaim and have become classics of the progressive metal genre.

The new album, which will be OBLIVEON's first in over two decades, promises to be an exciting addition to the band's already impressive discography.

OBLIVEON's journey began in the heart of Montreal in January 1987, when three friends decided to turn their passion for music into something greater — a relentless drive to carve their own path in the underground metal scene. What started as a pastime quickly transformed into something more serious with the release of two early demos in March and September of that year. These demos resonated throughout the alternative metal circuit, gaining the band significant attention and laying the groundwork for what was to come.

It was in 1989, however, that OBLIVEON truly began to define their unique sound. With the arrival of a second guitarist and a new drummer, they released the iconic demo "Fiction Of Veracity", a work that marked a pivotal moment for the band. This release was more than just another demo — it was a declaration of their evolving identity. While many categorized them as a death metal band due to the heavy influence of the era, OBLIVEON always pushed beyond conventional boundaries, experimenting with soundscapes that set them apart from the rest of the genre.

As the years progressed, OBLIVEON's sonic vision matured. With each release, they continued to expand the horizons of metal by infusing futuristic, cosmic atmospheres into their music. Their riffs became sharper, more mechanized, and their compositions took on a distinctly "cybermetal" edge — a sound that became a signature element of their identity. OBLIVEON always maintained the raw intensity of their death metal origins, but their work became far more intricate, blending intricate rhythms, haunting melodies, and technical prowess to create a listening experience that was both powerful and thought-provoking.

In the summer of 1999, they released their fourth and most recent studio album, "Carnivore Mothermouth". This album was the culmination of years of exploration and growth, pushing the band's futuristic, progressive metal style to new heights. It showcased OBLIVEON's ability to craft an immersive sound that felt both otherworldly and deeply connected to the visceral roots of metal. "Carnivore Mothermouth" served as both an evolution of their signature sound and a conclusion to that chapter of their career, further solidifying their place as pioneers within the cybermetal scene.

After four groundbreaking albums, OBLIVEON disbanded in 2002. But even in their absence, the impact of their music endured. The band reunited periodically for special performances, keeping their spirit alive in the hearts of fans. And in 2021, to the excitement of their loyal following, OBLIVEON officially reunited once more — not to relive past glories, but to create something new. With fresh material and the promise of an upcoming album, set for release in 2026, OBLIVEON is poised to once again push the boundaries of metal and remind the world why they've been considered trailblazers for decades.

OBLIVEON is:

Martin Gagné: Guitar (since 1987)

Alain Demers: Drums (since 1989)

Pierre Rémillard: Guitar (since 1989)

Bruno Bernier: Vocals (since 1994)

Antoine was previously an active member of AUGURY and FROM DYING SUNS, having also worked with several notable bands such as CONTEMPLATOR and DEVIANT PROCESS.