OF MICE & MEN Shares New Single 'Another Miracle'

Southern California's OF MICE & MEN has returned with a new single, "Another Miracle". The track marks the band's first new music since 2023's "Tether" and OF MICE & MEN'a first since signing to new label Century Media Records. The powerful track — which was produced by the bandmembers themselves — explores themes of desperation, hope, and the relentless pursuit of peace amidst chaos. Known for crafting intimate, heavy-hitting anthems that resonate deeply with fans, the band once again showcases their ability to fuse raw vulnerability with explosive sonic power.

OF MICE & MEN's Aaron Pauley says: "Life is hard. No matter who you are, you're fighting battles big and small on a daily basis. A lot of the time, we feel that the uniqueness of our circumstance prevents connecting with others. 'How could anyone possibly know what it's like to go through what I'm going through?' That being said, everyone, and I mean everyone, knows what it's like to wish for a miracle during a time when everything seems hopeless. It seems to be one of those core human experiences that ties us all together. That's exactly what 'Another Miracle' is about and we hope you enjoy it."

Today OF MICE & MEN has also shared the official video for "Another Miracle" which was shot by filmmaker Mike Matsui. Guitarist Alan Ashby says: "Working with Mike and his team was awesome. We got to actually do a bit of acting as well as play our instruments. It was super cool having a tactical co-ordinator and learning how to do the proper movements in relation to the SWAT team scenes. It felt like we were part of a big-budget Hollywood movie!"

OF MICE & MEN is currently touring the U.S. with both headline and festival dates, including Summer Daze festival in Elko, Nevada, Warped Tour in Long Beach, California and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky. Today the band has also announced a European run, with dates kicking off November 27 and concluding December 14. Tickets for that leg are on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. CET / 9 a.m. U.K.

Kicking off an exciting new chapter, OF MICE & MEN has officially signed with Century Media Records. This new partnership paves the way for continued evolution while honoring the sound that has earned them a loyal global following. With fresh creative momentum and new music on the horizon, the band stands ready to make this one of their most dynamic and impactful years to date.

The label's head of A&R Dennis Moll says: "We're beyond stoked to welcome OF MICE & MEN to the Century Media Records family. Witnessing their tenacity, perseverance and willingness to reinvent themselves while sticking to their roots isn't just promising — it's inspiring and fits perfectly to the vision we have as a label. This is the beginning of a great partnership."

Earlier this week OF MICE & MEN launched their new offering for fans via the brilliantly named Micespace (www.micespace.club),a new online community for the band and their fans where the band will be sharing unreleased music and demos, unseen footage from each era of their nine albums, fan club perks on tour tickets and tons more exclusive content.

Since its debut in 2010, OF MICE & MEN has built a devoted global fanbase through relentless touring, powerful live shows, and a string of acclaimed albums. The band's core lineup — Aaron Pauley, Phil Manansala, Alan Ashby and Tino Arteaga — has remained solid since 2016, fostering a deep creative chemistry. Their music frequently explores themes of resilience, mental health, and human connection, striking a deep chord with listeners. With numerous charting singles, award wins, and a new partnership with Century Media Records, OF MICE & MEN continues to evolve while staying rooted in the authenticity that defines the band's sound.

OF MICE & MEN 2025 European tour dates:

Nov. 27 - Docks - Hamburg, DE

Nov. 28 - Hole 44 - Berlin, DE

Nov. 29 - Anker - Leipzig, DE

Nov. 30 - Meet Factory - Prague, CZ

Dec. 02 - Progresja - Warsaw, PL

Dec. 04 - Backstage - Munich, DE

Dec. 05 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, DE

Dec. 06 - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl - Solothurn, CH

Dec. 08 - Bataclan - Paris, FR

Dec. 09 - 013 - Tilburg, NL

Dec. 11 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

Dec. 12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

Dec. 13 - Bristol Electric - Bristol, UK

Dec. 14 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

Photo by Nick Roehm