ORIANTHI Is Putting Finishing Touches On New 'Blues/Rock' Album

Internationally renowned rock guitarist Orianthi has confirmed to Eric Dahl of FOX17 Rock & Review that she is putting the finishing touches on a new studio album. "We started this one a bit ago," she said. "I've been back and forth just finishing up the mixes and adding songs to it. There's a lot of collabs on the new record too, [which is] very exciting. [There are] some really cool guests on it."

As for the musical direction of her new music, Orianthi said: "[It's] kind of more sort of blues/rock kind of thing."

Regarding a possible release date for her new effort, Orianthi said: "That's gonna be out [this] year for sure. I'm in the studio a lot right now working on a few songs I'm gonna add to it and then mixing it and putting it in a really good place. I'm very excited about that one."

Orianthi's latest studio album, "Rock Candy", arrived in October via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP followed 2020's "O" which was Orianthi's first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years. Sonically, "Rock Candy" was described in a press release as "a hard-rockin', blues-tinged, display of Orianthi's dazzling guitar playing and her soulful vocals."

Joining Orianthi on "Rock Candy" was the multi-talented Jacob Bunton, who produced the album. Additionally, he provided guitar, bass, keyboard, piano and violin playing through the course of the LP. Drummer Kyle Cunningham rounded out the recording lineup for "Rock Candy".

Orianthi's first major solo artist success, as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, was with the Geffen Records release of "According To You", which is now RIAA-certified platinum and has over 29 million streams on Spotify. Her music's ability to transcend time and remain relevant cannot be more clear than its recent resurgence on TikTok. There are over 110 million views on the "According To You" hashtag, making it a viral trend that is introducing Gen Z to Orianthi for the first time in a big way. Career-long fans are used to seeing their favorite world-class guitarist playing arenas with rock royalty and global superstars like Michael Jackson, Carlos Santana, Carrie Underwood, Alice Cooper and more. The juxtaposition of her newly arrived online popularity and her lifelong pursuit of artistic credibility is the nebulous of this shining star.

Photo credit: Jim Donally