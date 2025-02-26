Over 160 Bands Confirmed For 2025 Edition Of LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

Louder Than Life will be disturbing the peace in 2025 with one of the biggest and loudest festivals in North America all year. Over 160 bands will perform on six stages September 18, 19, 20 and 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky for the 11th edition of Louder Than Life. Louder Than Life 2025 also marks the largest lineup in the history of producer Danny Wimmer Presents.

In addition to the previously announced return of metal legends SLAYER, the four-day destination event will also feature ROB ZOMBIE in a global exclusive performance of "Astro-Creep: 2000" in honor of the album's 25th anniversary, plus MARILYN MANSON on Thursday; AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SLEEP TOKEN and BREAKING BENJAMIN on Friday; DEFTONES, BAD OMENS and A PERFECT CIRCLE on Saturday; and BRING ME THE HORIZON, $UICIDEBOY$ and EVANESCENCE on Sunday.

America's Loudest Rock & Metal Festival will also feature performances from KNOCKED LOOSE, THREE DAYS GRACE, LAMB OF GOD, MUDVAYNE, I PREVAIL, SPIRITBOX, ALL TIME LOW, DREAM THEATER, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, CYPRESS HILL, ACID BATH, DOWN, LORNA SHORE, Bruce Dickinson, and many more.

"Louder Than Life has always been about showcasing the future of rock and heavy music while honoring the legends who paved the way. Bands like BRING ME THE HORIZON, SLEEP TOKEN, BAD OMENS, $UICIDEBOY$, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, SPIRITBOX, I PREVAIL, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, LORNA SHORE, WAGE WAR, DAYSEEKER and KNOCKED LOOSE aren't just performing — they're defining the next generation of headliners," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "At the same time, pioneers like SLAYER, DEFTONES, A PERFECT CIRCLE and AVENGED SEVENFOLD have set the standard, proving that this music is always evolving. This is where the past, present, and future of heavy music collide."

"We're coming back to Louder Than Life in Louisville. Get ready, f*ckers!" says SLAYER's Tom Araya.

"We are very thrilled to finally be returning to America. We have missed our fans dearly and Louder Than Life is one of our favorite festivals to play," adds BRING ME THE HORIZON's Oli Sykes.

"Louder Than Life 2025 will bring electrifying beats and bold bites to the Commonwealth," says David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "As one of the nation's largest and most celebrated music festivals, it continues to grow at the Kentucky Exposition Center, solidifying its place as a uniquely Kentucky experience and a must-visit event."

While festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have unveiled some of the Louder Than Life 2025 bands in recent weeks, the full music lineup — including several reunions and rare performances — is as follows for the 11th year of the fan-favorite event:

SLAYER

DEFTONES

AVENGED SEVENFOLD

BRING ME THE HORIZON

SLEEP TOKEN

$UICIDEBOY$

BAD OMENS

ROB ZOMBIE

A PERFECT CIRCLE

BREAKING BENJAMIN

MARILYN MANSON

EVANESCENCE

KNOCKED LOOSE

THREE DAYS GRACE

LAMB OF GOD

MUDVAYNE

I PREVAIL

SPIRITBOX

ALL TIME LOW

DREAM THEATER

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

CYPRESS HILL

ACID BATH

DOWN

LORNA SHORE

BRUCE DICKINSON

THE STORY SO FAR

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

TRIVIUM

CHIODOS

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

CANNIBAL CORPSE

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

INSANE CLOWN POSSE

DAYSEEKER

WAGE WAR

POWERWOLF

FLYLEAF (w/ Lacey Sturm)

CAVALERA

MACHINE HEAD

CHIMAIRA

NECK DEEP

PVRIS

TECH N9NE

TESTAMENT

KUBLAI KHAN TX

STORY OF THE YEAR

LETLIVE.

GLASSJAW

STATE CHAMPS

WE CAME AS ROMANS

CROSSFADE

EXODUS

DRAIN

FROM ASHES TO NEW

STATIC-X

HATEBREED

AUGUST BURNS RED

BILMURI

QUEENSRŸCHE

IMMINENCE

ATREYU

CARCASS

DRAGONFORCE

ALESTORM

SEBASTIAN BACH

OF MICE & MEN

WHITECHAPEL

SUICIDE SILENCE

FLESHWATER

SUPERHEAVEN

KITTIE

BLESSTHEFALL

REV THEORY

ACCEPT

FAILURE

DEVILDRIVER

STABBING WESTWARD

HINDER

COUNTERPARTS

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

MUNICIPAL WASTE

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

SET IT OFF

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

FEAR FACTORY

SCOWL

DOPE

VIOLENT VIRA

DEMON HUNTER

SPINESHANK

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS

FROM FIRST TO LAST

THE PLOT IN YOU

NORTHLANE

SNOT

LANDMVRKS

GLORYHAMMER

WINDS OF PLAGUE

BRAND OF SACRIFICE

CATCH YOUR BREATH

10 YEARS

MAGNOLIA PARK

THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS

SLEEP THEORY

MISS MAY I

THROWN

ESCAPE THE FATE

HOT MILK

12 STONES

DYING WISH

QUANNNIC

SANGUISUGABOGG

NONPOINT

FULL OF HELL

GIDEON

WALLS OF JERICHO

THE UNION UNDERGROUND

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

ATTACK ATTACK!

NORMA JEAN

IT DIES TODAY

WOE, IS ME

THORNHILL

LEFT TO SUFFER

AURORAWAVE

GUILT TRIP

SPIRITWORLD

RA

RETURN TO DUST

CHAINED SAINT

WARGASM

AMIRA ELFEKY

PEELINGFLESH

DED

DISEMBODIED TYRANT

IF NOT FOR ME

COLORBLIND

MUGSHOT

LILIAC

SAVAGE HANDS

SMALL TOWN TITANS

SMILE EMPTY SOUL

HALOCENE

VERSUS ME

THE HAUNT

KAMI KEHOE

PICTURESQUE

SNUFFED ON SIGHT

BIG ASS TRUCK

FULCI

NOT ENOUGH SPACE

UNCURED

ISLANDER

ENMY

NO RESOLVE

GATES TO HELL

XCOMM

SICKSENSE

IMPERIAL TIDE

Plus the "Loudest In LOU" contest winner.

Fans in the Louisville area can celebrate the Louder Than Life lineup with a Happy Hour this Friday, February 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Fox Den in Louisville. The event will feature custom cocktails, photo opps and service fee free passes. All who attend will have a chance to win two Mint VIP passes.

Four day and single day GA, VIP and Angel's Envy Top Shelf passes are on sale now. Options include:

* 4-Day GA

* 4-Day VIP

* 4-Day Angel's Envy Top Shelf

* Single-Day GA

* Single-Day VIP

Louder Than Life VIP perks include:

* Access to all General Admission areas including the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar and Headbanger's Hall PLUS dedicated festival entry lanes and a commemorative laminate

* Shaded lounge with comfortable seating and live audio & video streams of the main stages

* Dedicated bars with full beverage options**

* Outdoor seating with views of the main stages

* Premium food offerings**

* Air-conditioned flushable restrooms

* Dedicated festival merch stand and locker rental with charging capabilities**

** For additional purchase

A very limited supply of 4-Day Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes is also available for the most exclusive access and rockstar luxury amenities. And for fans who want to celebrate the biggest eight days of music in the United States, an Exacta Pass offers entry to back-to-back weekends in Louisville at both Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond. Starting at $550 plus fees, an Exacta Pass is less than $69 per festival day.

For a fully immersive weekend experience, fans are encouraged to explore the Louder Than Life Glamping and RV camping options; regular car and tent camping passes are currently on a waitlist. Onsite parking for Louder Than Life at Kentucky Exposition Center will be available for purchase this spring.

DWP has partnered with GOVX to offer exclusively-priced Louder Than Life passes for 4-Day GA and Single Day GA for military, nurse, firefighter, and police personnel.

All details on festival passes, including Jampack hotel packages, camping and parking passes can be found at louderthanlifefestival.com/passes.

Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which will be supporting the following nonprofits in 2025: Dare to Care and Preston Area Business Alliance, plus more to be announced.

Louder Than Life draws fans from every state and many countries around the world, and passes sell out well in advance, so fans are encouraged to buy early to reserve their spot.

Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, produces Louder Than Life.

To learn more about Louder Than Life, visit louderthanlifefestival.com.