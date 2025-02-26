Over 160 Bands Confirmed For 2025 Edition Of LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

Over 160 Bands Confirmed For 2025 Edition Of LOUDER THAN LIFE FestivalFebruary 26, 2025
Louder Than Life will be disturbing the peace in 2025 with one of the biggest and loudest festivals in North America all year. Over 160 bands will perform on six stages September 18, 19, 20 and 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky for the 11th edition of Louder Than Life. Louder Than Life 2025 also marks the largest lineup in the history of producer Danny Wimmer Presents.
In addition to the previously announced return of metal legends SLAYER, the four-day destination event will also feature ROB ZOMBIE in a global exclusive performance of "Astro-Creep: 2000" in honor of the album's 25th anniversary, plus MARILYN MANSON on Thursday; AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SLEEP TOKEN and BREAKING BENJAMIN on Friday; DEFTONES, BAD OMENS and A PERFECT CIRCLE on Saturday; and BRING ME THE HORIZON, $UICIDEBOY$ and EVANESCENCE on Sunday.
America's Loudest Rock & Metal Festival will also feature performances from KNOCKED LOOSE, THREE DAYS GRACE, LAMB OF GOD, MUDVAYNE, I PREVAIL, SPIRITBOX, ALL TIME LOW, DREAM THEATER, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, CYPRESS HILL, ACID BATH, DOWN, LORNA SHORE, Bruce Dickinson, and many more.
"Louder Than Life has always been about showcasing the future of rock and heavy music while honoring the legends who paved the way. Bands like BRING ME THE HORIZON, SLEEP TOKEN, BAD OMENS, $UICIDEBOY$, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, SPIRITBOX, I PREVAIL, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, LORNA SHORE, WAGE WAR, DAYSEEKER and KNOCKED LOOSE aren't just performing — they're defining the next generation of headliners," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "At the same time, pioneers like SLAYER, DEFTONES, A PERFECT CIRCLE and AVENGED SEVENFOLD have set the standard, proving that this music is always evolving. This is where the past, present, and future of heavy music collide."
"We're coming back to Louder Than Life in Louisville. Get ready, f*ckers!" says SLAYER's Tom Araya.
"We are very thrilled to finally be returning to America. We have missed our fans dearly and Louder Than Life is one of our favorite festivals to play," adds BRING ME THE HORIZON's Oli Sykes.
"Louder Than Life 2025 will bring electrifying beats and bold bites to the Commonwealth," says David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "As one of the nation's largest and most celebrated music festivals, it continues to grow at the Kentucky Exposition Center, solidifying its place as a uniquely Kentucky experience and a must-visit event."
While festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have unveiled some of the Louder Than Life 2025 bands in recent weeks, the full music lineup — including several reunions and rare performances — is as follows for the 11th year of the fan-favorite event:
SLAYER
DEFTONES
AVENGED SEVENFOLD
BRING ME THE HORIZON
SLEEP TOKEN
$UICIDEBOY$
BAD OMENS
ROB ZOMBIE
A PERFECT CIRCLE
BREAKING BENJAMIN
MARILYN MANSON
EVANESCENCE
KNOCKED LOOSE
THREE DAYS GRACE
LAMB OF GOD
MUDVAYNE
I PREVAIL
SPIRITBOX
ALL TIME LOW
DREAM THEATER
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
CYPRESS HILL
ACID BATH
DOWN
LORNA SHORE
BRUCE DICKINSON
THE STORY SO FAR
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
TRIVIUM
CHIODOS
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN
CANNIBAL CORPSE
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
INSANE CLOWN POSSE
DAYSEEKER
WAGE WAR
POWERWOLF
FLYLEAF (w/ Lacey Sturm)
CAVALERA
MACHINE HEAD
CHIMAIRA
NECK DEEP
PVRIS
TECH N9NE
TESTAMENT
KUBLAI KHAN TX
STORY OF THE YEAR
LETLIVE.
GLASSJAW
STATE CHAMPS
WE CAME AS ROMANS
CROSSFADE
EXODUS
DRAIN
FROM ASHES TO NEW
STATIC-X
HATEBREED
AUGUST BURNS RED
BILMURI
QUEENSRŸCHE
IMMINENCE
ATREYU
CARCASS
DRAGONFORCE
ALESTORM
SEBASTIAN BACH
OF MICE & MEN
WHITECHAPEL
SUICIDE SILENCE
FLESHWATER
SUPERHEAVEN
KITTIE
BLESSTHEFALL
REV THEORY
ACCEPT
FAILURE
DEVILDRIVER
STABBING WESTWARD
HINDER
COUNTERPARTS
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
MUNICIPAL WASTE
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE
SET IT OFF
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER
FEAR FACTORY
SCOWL
DOPE
VIOLENT VIRA
DEMON HUNTER
SPINESHANK
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS
FROM FIRST TO LAST
THE PLOT IN YOU
NORTHLANE
SNOT
LANDMVRKS
GLORYHAMMER
WINDS OF PLAGUE
BRAND OF SACRIFICE
CATCH YOUR BREATH
10 YEARS
MAGNOLIA PARK
THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS
SLEEP THEORY
MISS MAY I
THROWN
ESCAPE THE FATE
HOT MILK
12 STONES
DYING WISH
QUANNNIC
SANGUISUGABOGG
NONPOINT
FULL OF HELL
GIDEON
WALLS OF JERICHO
THE UNION UNDERGROUND
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT
ATTACK ATTACK!
NORMA JEAN
IT DIES TODAY
WOE, IS ME
THORNHILL
LEFT TO SUFFER
AURORAWAVE
GUILT TRIP
SPIRITWORLD
RA
RETURN TO DUST
CHAINED SAINT
WARGASM
AMIRA ELFEKY
PEELINGFLESH
DED
DISEMBODIED TYRANT
IF NOT FOR ME
COLORBLIND
MUGSHOT
LILIAC
SAVAGE HANDS
SMALL TOWN TITANS
SMILE EMPTY SOUL
HALOCENE
VERSUS ME
THE HAUNT
KAMI KEHOE
PICTURESQUE
SNUFFED ON SIGHT
BIG ASS TRUCK
FULCI
NOT ENOUGH SPACE
UNCURED
ISLANDER
ENMY
NO RESOLVE
GATES TO HELL
XCOMM
SICKSENSE
IMPERIAL TIDE
Plus the "Loudest In LOU" contest winner.
Fans in the Louisville area can celebrate the Louder Than Life lineup with a Happy Hour this Friday, February 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Fox Den in Louisville. The event will feature custom cocktails, photo opps and service fee free passes. All who attend will have a chance to win two Mint VIP passes.
Four day and single day GA, VIP and Angel's Envy Top Shelf passes are on sale now. Options include:
* 4-Day GA
* 4-Day VIP
* 4-Day Angel's Envy Top Shelf
* Single-Day GA
* Single-Day VIP
Louder Than Life VIP perks include:
* Access to all General Admission areas including the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar and Headbanger's Hall PLUS dedicated festival entry lanes and a commemorative laminate
* Shaded lounge with comfortable seating and live audio & video streams of the main stages
* Dedicated bars with full beverage options**
* Outdoor seating with views of the main stages
* Premium food offerings**
* Air-conditioned flushable restrooms
* Dedicated festival merch stand and locker rental with charging capabilities**
** For additional purchase
A very limited supply of 4-Day Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes is also available for the most exclusive access and rockstar luxury amenities. And for fans who want to celebrate the biggest eight days of music in the United States, an Exacta Pass offers entry to back-to-back weekends in Louisville at both Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond. Starting at $550 plus fees, an Exacta Pass is less than $69 per festival day.
For a fully immersive weekend experience, fans are encouraged to explore the Louder Than Life Glamping and RV camping options; regular car and tent camping passes are currently on a waitlist. Onsite parking for Louder Than Life at Kentucky Exposition Center will be available for purchase this spring.
DWP has partnered with GOVX to offer exclusively-priced Louder Than Life passes for 4-Day GA and Single Day GA for military, nurse, firefighter, and police personnel.
All details on festival passes, including Jampack hotel packages, camping and parking passes can be found at louderthanlifefestival.com/passes.
Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which will be supporting the following nonprofits in 2025: Dare to Care and Preston Area Business Alliance, plus more to be announced.
Louder Than Life draws fans from every state and many countries around the world, and passes sell out well in advance, so fans are encouraged to buy early to reserve their spot.
Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, produces Louder Than Life.
To learn more about Louder Than Life, visit louderthanlifefestival.com.