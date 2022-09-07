OZZY OSBOURNE: 'I Know That I Can Get Back Onstage' And Play A Full Concert Again

Ozzy Osbourne is set to give his first U.S. performance in two years this Thursday (September 8) at the first day of the NFL season. It was announced Monday that the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer will be the half-time performer for the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

Ozzy last performed in the U.S. at the 2019 American Music Awards when he joined Travis Scott and Post Malone for a performance of their collaboration "Take What You Want". Ozzy has not performed a full concert since 2018.

The 73-year-old Osbourne, who underwent a major surgery in June to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, was asked in a new interview with Kerrang! magazine how realistically he rates the chances of getting his farewell shows back on the road. He said: "I am going to put 110 percent into getting myself out there. Time is my most valuable asset now. I'm 73. I don't think that I'll be here in another 25 years. I've got a goal: the goal is to get back onstage. I had my last surgery in June, I can't have any more. So whatever I make of it is entirely up to me now. Even if I manage one show, then fall over, [I'll have done it]. But I know that I'm going to carry on. I know I can beat it. I know that I can get back onstage. It's just that I've got to get off my butt and go for it."

Ozzy, along with his wife and manager Sharon, also appeared earlier today on "Good Morning America", where he opened up about his post-surgery recovery, saying: "Before I would be talking to you like this," he told correspondent Chris Connelly, as he hunched over in his chair. "Since I had this surgery I have improved significantly."

Ozzy, who revealed he has Parkinson's disease in January 2020, said that his mobility these days is "not great".

"I have to negotiate everywhere I want to go and I tire easily. But I am well. My family has been absolutely wonderful while I've been laid up," he added.

Ozzy has struggled with a number of health issues over the years. In 2003, he almost died in an ATV accident when his quad flipped onto him while he was riding around his London estate. Ozzy also underwent an operation after suffering a bad fall in 2019. He told Connelly, "I had to have surgery in my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Last month, Ozzy told The Guardian that he and Sharon were moving back home to England early next year and leaving America behind for a number of reasons, including the current state of the United States Of America.

"Everything's fucking ridiculous there," Osbourne said. ""I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It's fucking crazy.”

Osbourne continued: "I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn," referencing a Los Angeles cemetery that houses the remains of many celebrities.

"I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go," he added. "But, no, it's just time for me to come home."

On Saturday (September 10),Ozzy will make an appearance at Long Beach, California music store Fingerprints to sign copies of his newest album, "Patient Number 9", the day after its release through Epic.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin