OZZY OSBOURNE Says He Will Try Tai Chi To Improve His Balance And Mobility

In the newly released fourth episode of the revived "The Osbournes" podcast, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he will try tai chi as a way to boost his health. The legendary BLACK SABBATH singer has Parkinson's disease and previously suffered a nasty fall and dislodged metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003

Regarding his decision to give tai chi a shot, Ozzy said: "It's good for balance. It's a new adventure."

The 74-year-old, who has been struggling with his mobility after his 2019 fall that aggravated a decade-old spine injury and his 2020 Parkinson's disease diagnosis, added: "I wanna get back. All options are open for me now."

Tai chi is a centuries-old Chinese martial art that is often described as "meditation in motion." The low-impact, slow-motion exercise includes a series of motions named for animal actions or martial arts moves. They typically combine slow movements with breathing patterns and mental focus and relaxation. Movements may be done while walking, standing, or sitting.

This past July, Ozzy canceled his appearance at the upcoming Power Trip festival due to his ongoing health issues.

Ozzy's health issues, including catching COVID-19 a year and a half ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

This past April, Ozzy was photographed walking without his cane in Los Angeles. According to Page Six, he looked unbalanced as he walked alongside his carer, who picked up flowers during their daytime stroll around the neighborhood and held them out for Osbourne to take a whiff.

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled in early February.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in recent months, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.