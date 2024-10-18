OZZY OSBOURNE To Release 'See You On The Other Side V2.0' 18-LP Box Set

Legacy Recordings has set a March 14, 2025 release date for "See You On The Other Side V2.0", the new vinyl box set from Ozzy Osbourne.

"See You On The Other Side V2.0" is the complete vinyl works of Ozzy's original solo material in a limited edition, numbered black vinyl box set. There will be 2,000 copies made, and it will feature a total of 18 albums, including the rarities compilation album, "Flippin' The B-Side", as well as his most recent releases "Ordinary Man" and "Patient Number 9". This super deluxe box also includes 10 brand-new full-size posters of vintage photos, a gold bat vinyl slipmat, and an individually numbered vellum certificate of authenticity personally signed by Ozzy Osbourne.

Featured albums:

* Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

* Mr. Crowley (1980)

* Diary Of A Madman (1981)

* Bark At The Moon (1983)

* The Ultimate Sin (1986)

* Tribute (1987)

* No Rest For The Wicked (1988)

* Just Say Ozzy (1990)

* No More Tears (1991)

* Live & Loud (1993)

* Ozzmosis (1995)

* Down To Earth (2001)

* Flippin' The 'B' Side (1980-2001)

* Live At Budokan (2002)

* Black Rain (2007)

* Scream (2010)

* Ordinary Man (2020)

* Patient Number 9 (2022)

For the complete track listing and to pre-order, visit store.ozzy.com.

He's sold over 100 million records, is one of a handful of artists who has had top ten albums in last six decades, received induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a co-founder of BLACK SABBATH, won three Grammy Awards, earned the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy Of Songwriters, Composers And Authors, set a Guinness World Record, and claimed real estate on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and Birmingham Walk Of Stars. He's played for royalty (even the Queen of England) and dignitaries around the world, interacted with presidents and performed to millions of devoted fans on five continents.

Following Ozzy's two Grammy Awards in 2023 for "Best Rock Album" (his first-ever win in the category) and "Best Metal Performance" from his hugely successful and critically acclaimed "Patient Number 9" album (Epic Records) he is now setting his sights on the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. Osbourne has earned a solo induction for his nearly six-decade career in music (BLACK SABBATH was inducted in 2006). This honor makes Ozzy one of a handful of artists with multiple inductions into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Ozzy hasn't played a full concert since 2018, not long before he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. That same year, Osbourne sustained a spinal injury, forcing him to undergo several operations and stem cell treatments and causing the cancelation of his European tour dates.