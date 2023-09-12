OZZY OSBOURNE To Undergo Another Surgery: 'I'm In A Lot Of Pain', He Says

Ozzy Osbourne has offered an update on his health after undergoing extensive spinal surgery and other treatment following a fall at home in 2019 that aggravated injuries he suffered in a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

In the first episode of the newly revived "The Osbournes" podcast, the 74-year-old BLACK SABBATH singer revealed that he will need to undergo a fourth operation as well as get an epidural injection.

Ozzy said: "My lower back is, I'm going for an epidural soon because what's happening, what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed, below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em."

After Ozzy's son Jack asked, "Are they fusing discs?", Ozzy replied, "I don't know what the fuck they're doing". Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon then said that she wasn't sure about the technical term.

"All I know is right now, I'm in a lot of pain, I'm in a lot of discomfort," Ozzy continued.

Ozzy and Sharon confirmed that this will be "surgery number four" for the 74-year-old musician, who expressed optimism about the upcoming procedure.

"I said to the doctor yesterday, you know what I've heard, which I have, people have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone," he said. But Sharon clarified that the doctor said they don't know if the surgery will work or not.

Ozzy also explained why he has always walked in a way that sees his head lead his body, saying: "In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that's why I lean forward as it's like gravity is bringing my head forward."

This past July, Ozzy canceled his appearance at the upcoming Power Trip festival due to his ongoing health issues.

Ozzy's health issues, including catching COVID-19 a year and a half ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman said he would return if his condition improved.

This past April, Ozzy was photographed walking without his cane in Los Angeles. According to Page Six, the 74-year-old singer looked unbalanced as he walked alongside his carer, who picked up flowers during their daytime stroll around the neighborhood and held them out for Osbourne to take a whiff.

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled in early February. The trek was scheduled to begin in Helsinki, Finland, on May 3, and include gigs in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and London, before finishing in his original hometown of Birmingham on June 14.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in recent months, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.