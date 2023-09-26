  • facebook
OZZY OSBOURNE Wants To Record New Studio Album In 2024: 'I'm Just Starting To Work On It Now'

September 26, 2023

Legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, who released two albums in the last four years — 2020's "Ordinary Man" and 2022's "Patient Number 9", both produced by Andrew Watt — has told Metal Hammer magazine that he has plans to record a new LP in 2024. "I'm getting myself fit," he said. "I've done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road."

Ozzy added that he is hoping to reunite with Watt and record at his new studio in the U.K.

"I'm just starting to work on it now, and we'll be recording in the early part of next year," he said. "I want to take my time with this one."

Ozzy also offered an update on his health after undergoing his "final surgery" in September.

"I've had all the surgery now, thank god," he said. "I'm feeling okay — it was just dragging on. I thought I'd be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn't get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can't walk properly yet, but I'm not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great."

Ozzy underwent extensive spinal surgery and other treatment following a fall at home in 2019 that aggravated injuries he suffered in a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

This past July, Ozzy canceled his appearance at the upcoming Power Trip festival due to his ongoing health issues.

Ozzy's health issues, including catching COVID-19 a year and a half ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman said he would return if his condition improved.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in recent months, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.

"Patient Number 9" won a Grammy in the "Best Rock Album" category at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which was held in February at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California.

Ozzy previously won three Grammy Awards and received eight nominations. In 1993 Ozzy won a solo Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for "I Don't Want To Change The World" and two Grammys as a member of BLACK SABBATH for "Best Metal Performance" in 2000 for "Iron Man" and in 2013 for "Best Metal Performance" for "God Is Dead?" from "13".

"Patient Number 9" was released in September 2022 and marked Ozzy's 13th solo studio album. The critically acclaimed album topped his previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world. In the U.S., the album debuted at No. 1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy's first No. 1 ever on this chart),Top Current Album Sales (another first),Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at No. 1 in Canada (Ozzy's first-ever No. 1 there); career-high No. 2 entries in the U.K., Australia, Finland and Italy; No. 6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; No. 8 in Belgium; and No. 14 France. Other highlights include No. 2 in Austria, Germany and Sweden; No. 3 in Switzerland; and No. 4 in Norway.

Working with Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests on the album. For the first time ever, BLACK SABBATH co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of PEARL JAM, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of FOO FIGHTERS appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy bandmember Robert Trujillo of METALLICA plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

