PANTERA Announces February 2024 North American Tour Dates With LAMB OF GOD

Heavy metal icons PANTERA will return to the stage in February 2024 on the second leg of their North American headlining tour. The journey follows the band's massively successful 20-city run this past summer, a tour which stood as one of the most anticipated events of 2023, as well as PANTERA's dates supporting METALLICA. Featuring classic members vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX),the latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

The trek, which will commence on February 3 in Sunrise, Florida, runs through fourteen cities, coming to a close on February 27 in Quebec City, Quebec. The band will again be joined by special guests, acclaimed metal powerhouse LAMB OF GOD, with additional support acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

Comments Anselmo: "Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y'all!"

Adds Brown: "We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, November 15 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) local and end on Thursday, November 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMPANTERA" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at Pantera.com.

PANTERA with special guests LAMB OF GOD 2024 tour dates:

Feb. 03 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

Feb. 05 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Feb. 07 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

Feb. 09 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

Feb. 10 - FedEx Forum - Memphis, TN

Feb. 13 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

Feb. 14 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

Feb. 16 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

Feb. 18 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

Feb. 20 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

Feb. 22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Feb. 24 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

Feb. 26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Feb. 27 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC

At some of its recent headlining shows, PANTERA performed two songs which hadn't been played live since the band's comeback last year: "Slaughtered", from PANTERA's 1994 album "Far Beyond Driven", widely considered the heaviest metal record to ever reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart; and "Revolution Is My Name" from PANTERA's final studio album, 2000's "Reinventing The Steel".

According to Billboard, the current PANTERA lineup has been given a green light by Vinnie Paul and Dimebag's estates, as well as Brown, who in 2021 said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

This past March, PANTERA headlined the 2023 "comeback" edition of Japan's Loud Park festival. The two-day "limited" event took place on March 25 at Intex Osaka in Osaka and March 26 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City near Tokyo.

In December, PANTERA played seven shows in Mexico and South America.

Brown was forced to leave PANTERA's Latin American tour after testing positive for COVID-19. Filling in for him at some of the shows was CATTLE DECAPITATION bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays with Anselmo in both PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS and SCOUR.

Up until his passing, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Vinnie passed away on June 22, 2018 at his other home in Las Vegas at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. His death was the result of chronic weakening of the heart muscle — basically meaning his heart couldn't pump blood as well as a healthy heart.