PÄR SUNDSTRÖM: 'Some People In This World Don't Understand SABATON'

In a new interview with Ore Bihovsky of TotalRock's "Louder" radio show, SABATON bassist and manager Pär Sundström was asked if the band's signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars and acts of heroism has made him and his bandmates more optimistic about the future. Pär responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't wanna sound too [pessimistic] about the future, but it does sometimes look bad. I mean, we sing about history. So in this way we focus on that, and we don't wanna talk so much about the future, what it's gonna bring or whatever not.

"We sing about history," he repeated. "History is set. It's done. It's settled and it sort of has shaped the world that we live in today, for good or bad. But there is nothing we can do to change the history, and that's important. We can change the future, but it's not up to us to say how the future's gonna look like for everyone in this world."

Asked if he ever talks about history with SABATON fans as well, Sundström responded: "Yeah, very often. And a lot of the stories [we sing about] we would never know about if it wasn't for the fans. They come with stories they tell us, and we're, like, 'Okay, wow, that was something we need to dig into.' And we make a little note or we keep it in our minds. And then at some point when we are in the songwriting process, we're, like, 'Ah, maybe that story would fit here.' And we look it up, and we do some research, and maybe it fits or something like that. So definitely our fans are very involved in that."

As for whether he and his SABATON bandmates have ever met a fan who did not understand that SABATON is not celebrating war, but is trying to make a point against it, about learning from our mistakes, Pär said: "Well, we have met people — I wouldn't call them fans, but we have met a lot of people who have misunderstood the whole idea of SABATON.

"There are some people in this world who don't understand SABATON," Sundström noted. "They think that SABATON is sort of, 'Yeah, it's war. We think that war is cool. We approve of war,' and these kind of things. And people are, like, 'Yeah, you are profiting out of war' and stuff. But it's the opposite. It's exactly the opposite. I mean, if you talk about a simple thing like profit, okay? It would be better for us if all the war stopped because we still have enough shit in the past to cover that mankind have been evil and killing each other. So there's no need for anything new. But every time there's a new war or a new anything new, there's less people for us to sing for. So there's definitely no profit in us to celebrate war or weapons industry or anything like that. No — quite the opposite. So we see ourselves as a kind of a branch. There you have history books, you have a museum, and then you have a heavy metal band. And we all kind of connect there to tell about the past that was. But what is current is not interesting for us."

This past June, SABATON announced a second part to the European "The Legendary Tour", set to take place in April/May 2027.

Last year's leg of "The Legendary Tour" brought in an audience of over 260,000 people in 13 different countries, with 420 tons of equipment marking the biggest ever arena tour production ever seen from a rock band.

The spring 2027 run takes in 15 different countries, including shows at Dublin's 3ARENA, Glasgow OVO Hydro and Birmingham NEC.

Four months ago, SABATON announced the new dates for its previously postponed North American tour. The band called off the original shows in order to allow Sundström sufficient time to heal from "inflammation in his arms".

SABATON's North American tour was scheduled to kick off February 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The new dates will launch on September 23 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and conclude on December 12 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

SABATON kicked off the European leg of its "The Legendary Tour" on November 14, 2025 at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. The band teased the 20-city European trek as "a huge celebration of SABATON's music, storytelling and the incredible bond they share with their fans", featuring "The Legendary Orchestra and other surprises," resulting in "something unprecedented." "The Legendary Tour" was SABATON's first headlining tour in support of the band's eleventh studio album, "Legends", which arrived on October 17, 2025 via Better Noise Music.

Throughout the aptly titled "Legends", which blends rock and history for fans of all ages, SABATON delves into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan Of Arc),Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

"Legends" is available across various different physical formats and retailer exclusives, including CD, 2CD digibook, 2CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" is available as the "Hannibal Edition" and the "Miyamoto Musashi Edition", which are linked to the song releases for "Lightning At The Gates" (Hannibal) and "The Duelist" (Miyamoto Musashi).

"Legends" is a rock odyssey that transcends time and borders, with melodic guitar riffs, goosebump-inducing choirs, and epic choruses. It marks a bold evolution in storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs, they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists, and revolutionaries.

SABATON have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. They've collaborated closely with its network of specialists, developed over the years since the launch of the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, to make sure this new album is once again as close to reality as possible.

SABATON continues to work with graphic artist Peter Sallai to create the striking album artwork, and producer Jonas Kjellgren is once again behind the boards from his Swedish Black Lounge Studios to create the classic SABATON sound the band is now known for.

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Guitarist Thobbe Englund originally joined SABATON in April 2012 and amicably parted ways with the band in July 2016 to focus on his personal life and expand his creativity. He rejoined SABATON in February 2024.