PEARL JAM Among Headliners Of 2024 BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced the 2024 festival lineup today, featuring over 75 musical acts including headline artists PEARL JAM, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and MANÁ.

The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 24-26, 2024. Three-day general admission tickets, including all fees, begin at $456 and go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

BottleRock Napa Valley continues to offer a variety of genres while combining the world's biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. In addition to the aforementioned headliners, the festival lineup includes QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THE OFFSPRING, ALL TIME LOW and Chris Shiflett.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents the highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars, details to be announced at a later date.

PEARL JAM previously performed in the Bay Area at the Oakland Arena in 2022.

"We are extremely happy with the 2024 lineup," says Dave Graham, one of the partners in Latitude 38 Entertainment, the organization that runs BottleRock Napa Valley. "PEARL JAM has been on our — and our fans' — wish list from the very beginning. Ed Sheeran is one of the most sought-after touring acts in the world. And we're really looking forward to finally having Stevie Nicks here in Napa Valley to perform hits from her legendary career."

Photo credit: Danny Clinch