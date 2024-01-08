RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY To Perform Entire 'Out Of The Cellar' Album On 'Back In The Cellar' 2024 Tour

RATT lead singer and founder Stephen Pearcy will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's classic debut album, "Out Of The Cellar", by performing it in its entirety and in sequence for the first time in 2024.

Pearcy says: "I'm playing the 'Out Of The Cellar' record 2024 as it was laid into the grooves, 1-10 to this day. With a kick in the ass, tight, like the record.

"We just did a show recently and played the record in its entirety for the first time ever. It went over great, refreshing all these years later. Learned a lot. Because my sets are longer than the record, obviously I'm playing ALL the other RATT songs necessary to get the job done."

So far the following shows have been announced:

Jan. 18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Jan. 19 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

Jan. 20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun (with QUIET RIOT and VIXEN)

Jan. 21 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts

Feb. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Strat Hotel & Casino (with NIGHT RANGER)

Feb. 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Strat Hotel & Casino (with NIGHT RANGER)

Feb. 29 - Mar. 07 - Port Canaveral - The 80s Cruise

Mar. 30 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena (with VINCE NEIL and QUIET RIOT)

May 04 - Columbia, MD - M3 Fest at Merriweather Post Pavillion

Pearcy most recently performed "Out Of The Cellar" in its entirety with his solo band on December 29, 2023 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. It marked Stephen's first time playing the LP from front to back.

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar". Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Giving Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.