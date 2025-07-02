Photos: BLACK SABBATH Immortalized In LEGO Ahead Of Final Gig In Birmingham

Brace yourselves — the godfathers of heavy metal have gone plastic. In honor of BLACK SABBATH's last-ever gig this weekend in Birmingham, United Kingdom, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham has revealed a devilishly detailed tribute to the city's most famous rockers — with none other than Ozzy Osbourne taking center stage, LEGO-style.

Set inside a mini-Villa Park, the very venue where SABBATH will take their final hometown bow, the brick-built BLACK SABBATH scene stars a mic-wielding Ozzy, complete with signature round specs, flowing locks, stained glass windows and just the right amount of mischief.

Crafted by the Centre's expert master model builders, the tribute riffs on decades of rock history, giving fans of all ages the chance to see the Prince Of LEGO Darkness up close. It's part of the Centre's permanent Miniland experience, which celebrates iconic Birmingham landmarks and legends.

Amy Langham, general manager of LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham, said: "BLACK SABBATH are true Birmingham icons, and this felt like the perfect way to honor their final hometown show. Our master model builders had great fun bringing Ozzy and the band to life in LEGO form — and we hope it strikes a chord with SABBATH fans young and old."

Fans can rock up and see the miniature metalheads from Tuesday, July 1. No bats were harmed in the making of this model.

As previously reported, BLACK SABBATH's final show in Birmingham this weekend is expected to help boost the West Midlands economy by up to £20 million (approximately $27 million).

The West Midlands Growth Company said as many as 300,000 music, sport and food fans would descend on Birmingham for what is being described as a "super weekend".

Tickets for the concert sold out in less than 16 minutes in February, with more than 150,000 people reportedly in the virtual queue.

Mercury Studios has secured exclusive rights to produce and livestream "Back To The Beginning" in partnership with technology partner Kiswe.

The all-day event, produced by Live Nation, will be hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa, and feature a supergroup of musicians.

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, BLACK SABBATH revolutionized the music world, selling over 75 million albums worldwide and setting the foundation for heavy metal as we know it today. "Back To The Beginning" promises to be not only a tribute to the bandmembers' unparalleled career but also a beacon of generosity, with 100% of proceeds going to charity.

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.